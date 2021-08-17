Practice report: Auburn Tigers back in action following first scrimmage of fall camp

The Auburn Tigers returned to the practice field Tuesday with their season opener now 18 days away.
Media members were allowed to view roughly 20 minutes of practice. Here’s what stood out from Tuesday’s session.
Mixing and matching on the OL
Auburn’s first-team offensive line has featured a number of different lineups whether it be due to experimentation or necessity this fall camp. That was again the case Tuesday.
During one point in Tuesday’s practice, the first-team offensive line consisted of left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Brandon Council, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brenden Coffey. Council had primarily worked at the right guard spot during previous viewing windows.
It was of little surprise to see offensive line coach Will Friend working hands-on with a number of linemen during Tuesday’s practice.
Offense running circuits
The Auburn quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends spent part of Tuesday’s practice running back and forth between three different circuits.
The circuits included one in which players practiced diving through dummies and onto a pad and maintaining possession of the ball, one that saw the players practice their balance by planting one hand on the ground and running in a circular motion before cutting upfield, and one that tested pad level and ball control by running through a tunnel with pylon-like objects sticking out on both sides.
As strong as several of Auburn’s players looked through the drills, tight ends coach Brad Bedell might have delivered the ultimate highlight from the circuit. Bedell stepped up to the pad and nonchalantly dove onto it to demonstrate it to the players who were up next.
Working on passing
There was little shake-up between the quarterbacks in action Tuesday.
Bo Nix was once again working as the first-team QB with TJ Finley as the second teamer and senior Grant Loy was the third teamer. Aside from the three circuits mentioned above, the quarterbacks also worked on passing to receivers, running backs and tight ends during the viewing period.
Part of Tuesday’s session saw Nix throw to running back Tank Bigsby and Finley throw to receiver Elijah Canion, receiver Kobe Hudson and tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Tyler Fromm.
Other notes
>> Several of the linebackers spent part of Tuesday’s practice going up against each other one-on-one with the focus being hand placement.
>> The quarterbacks spent part of Tuesday working on hand-offs with running backs before the two position groups got back together later in the viewing period. The running backs caught passes out in the flats for a portion of practice and at one point had to work their way past a would-be defender on their way out of the backfield.