Practice report: Auburn Tigers back in action following first scrimmage of fall camp

As strong as several of Auburn’s players looked through the drills, tight ends coach Brad Bedell might have delivered the ultimate highlight from the circuit. Bedell stepped up to the pad and nonchalantly dove onto it to demonstrate it to the players who were up next.

Working on passing

There was little shake-up between the quarterbacks in action Tuesday.

Bo Nix was once again working as the first-team QB with TJ Finley as the second teamer and senior Grant Loy was the third teamer. Aside from the three circuits mentioned above, the quarterbacks also worked on passing to receivers, running backs and tight ends during the viewing period.

Part of Tuesday’s session saw Nix throw to running back Tank Bigsby and Finley throw to receiver Elijah Canion, receiver Kobe Hudson and tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Tyler Fromm.

Other notes

>> Several of the linebackers spent part of Tuesday’s practice going up against each other one-on-one with the focus being hand placement.

>> The quarterbacks spent part of Tuesday working on hand-offs with running backs before the two position groups got back together later in the viewing period. The running backs caught passes out in the flats for a portion of practice and at one point had to work their way past a would-be defender on their way out of the backfield.