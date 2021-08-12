Practice report: Auburn Tigers return to field for first padded practice of fall camp

The Auburn Tigers were back at practice Thursday as fall camp continues. Thursday's session was a notable one, as it marked the first padded practice of camp.
Media members were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of Friday’s practice, the last open session of the week and the final practice before the Tigers hold their first scrimmage Saturday. Here’s a quick look at what stood out:
A look at the lineups
The last period of Friday’s viewing window allowed media members to get a look at the first-team offense and defense, and while a lot can still change between now and September, the alignment could very well be the ones that go to battle during Saturday’s scrimmage.
On offense, the first-team skill players consisted of quarterback Bo Nix, running back Tank Bigsby, wide receivers Ze’Vian Capers, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. and tight end John Samuel Shenker. Up front, the Tigers had left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Jalil Irvin, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm.
Defensively, the Tigers had TD Moultry, Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris and Derick Hall up front; Nehemiah Pritchett and Roger McCreary at corner; Zion Puckett at nickel; Chandler Wooten and Owen Pappoe at linebacker; and Smoke Monday and Donovan Kaufman at safety.
The second-team defense featured Dre Butler, Zykeivous Walker, Romello Height and Eku Leota up front; Joko Willis, Cam Riley and Barton Lester in the second level; Ro Torrence and Jaylin Simpson at corner; and Cayden Bridges and Devin Guice at safety.
The second-team offense was run by quarterback TJ Finley followed by running back Shaun Shivers, wide receivers Elijah Canion, Caylin Newton and Kobe Hudson and tight end Brandon Frazier. The line consisted of left tackle Kilian Zierer, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Tate Johnson, right guard Kameron Stutts and right tackle Brenden Coffey.
QBs making plays
Friday’s practice featured another chance for the Auburn quarterbacks to show out, and the group did that for the most part.
The viewing period began with the quarterbacks working on scrambling and improving their ball security before later working on rolling to their right and throwing toward the end zone. Bo Nix came through with a nice throw to wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, and TJ Finley bounced back after an overthrow to Canion by hitting walk-on Trent Mason for the would-be score.
Nix and Finley both got some work in with the tight ends as well. Nix threw to Shenker – and at one point found Shenker on a well-timed deep shot toward the end zone – while Finley threw to Luke Deal.
Other notes
>> The running backs, receivers and some of the defensive backs began the viewing period by working on ball security as they worked downfield. Running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams led the drill and at one point spoke directly to defensive backs McCreary and Pritchett.
>> The linebackers spent part of the viewing period working against a tackling sled during a drill in which they hit the sled and drove it to the ground.
>> The EDGE players worked on engaging and driving blockers back.
>> The wide receivers spent part of practice going through a drill in which the goal was to high point the football. A would-be defender stood in coverage while wearing what looked like pylons on their arms to make the catch much more difficult.
>> The defensive backs took turns in one-on-one coverage against each other off to the side of the field. Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge worked closely with the group and at one point mimicked the footwork and back-pedaling he wanted to see from the group.
>> Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo continues to be a focal point whenever the quarterbacks are working on passes. He was tucked in close with Nix and Finley for the early portion of the period and at one point came up to Shedrick Jackson and gave him some feedback before Jackson ran a route for Nix.