Preseason practice begins: Five players to watch during Auburn's fall camp

After a months-long hiatus from the practice fields, Auburn football officially opened up its fall camp Thursday, with head coach Bryan Harsin, and coordinators Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding, speaking to reporters as players reported for camp.

“This is talking season, while we’re practicing and all that,” Harsin said. “There’s all the speculation of what could happen and what everybody thinks.”

It’s likely there will be a lot of speculation in the coming month, but as the Tigers start practicing Friday to mount up for their Sept. 3 kickoff against FCS Mercer, they’ll flesh out a lot of questions, many of which are likely to regard their depth chart.

On Thursday, Harsin, Kiesau and Schmedding provided an early glimpse into who is trending upward heading into fall camp.

Defensive back Donovan Kaufman

Auburn will be looking to replace multiple pieces in the defensive backfield this season, and it’s apparent from both Schmedding and Harsin that Kaufman will take a larger responsibility in the back half of the Tiger secondary this year.

According to Schmedding, the former Vanderbilt defensive back will start the year at nickel back for Auburn after an offseason that saw him grow into a leadership role as a rising sophomore.

“I have been really, really impressed by the strides he’s taken physically, mentally, and really the leadership qualities he’s developed,” Schmedding said of Kaufman. “Those drivers we talk about — discipline, toughness and conviction — he’s got all of that.”

As a freshman, Kaufman logged 33 tackles with two pass breakups, an interception and three forced fumbles, as well as returning kicks on occasion.

“He’s starting to take that pro approach as a player, and he needs to do that,” Harsin said. “I think more guys are following in that lead, and I think that’ll help us.”

Wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson

If Kaufman was the most-talked about player Thursday, then Dawson was a close second, as Kiesau said he “might be the most improved young player on the entire offense.”

“Last year, when I had him, he was always fun and had a good smile, and he was great and then about, I don’t know, midseason or maybe some point midseason, he was kind of getting down,” Kiesau said. “And he was always kind of down, and not pouty, but just down.

“So I went to him — ‘Hey, man, are you alright?’ — And what happened was, he thought he was going to come here and start and play right now, and then it didn’t work out and it kind of got down in the tank.”

Then wide receivers coach, Kiesau said he and the true freshman Dawson had a conversation that seemed to change the players approach.

“Instantly,” Kiesau said, “the next day, big smile on his face, rolling, and I’m telling you, ever since he made that decision, he’s just been getting better and better and better.”

Dawson played in one game last season, logging a redshirt year, but with the strides Kiesau said he’s seen the receiver take, he’s not only eager to watch him continue to grow, but he believes that the 5-foot-10 speed threat can add some explosion to the Tiger passing attack.

Defensive lineman Jeffery M’ba

The buzz around M’ba has remained consistent since the spring, as the former No. 1 junior college prospect was sidelined to nurse a shoulder injury.

But after missing the spring and going through summer workouts, he’s expected to be a full go for fall camp.

“If you talk about M’ba, it brings a smile to your face,” Schmedding said. “His personality, No. 1. He lights up a room. And that positive energy is just contagious. There’s no doubt about it. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He knows how to work.

“I’m excited to see him in pads.”

A native of France, M’ba recorded 50 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in two seasons at Independence Community College. At 6-6, 315 pounds, M’ba has only been playing football for three seasons, but he has the upside to be one of Auburn’s biggest contributors on defense.

Linebacker Cam Riley

At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Cam Riley was already one of the biggest linebackers at Auburn as a sophomore last season.

But according to Schmedding, “if you look at Cam Riley from the time I walked in, until the time of now, you barely recognize him.”

That’s because Riley put on “a ton of weight,” Schmedding said, and is now listed at 6-5, 230, putting him head and shoulders above the rest as the Tigers’ largest body in their linebacking corps.

Riley’s physical improvement should play into the position battle alongside Owen Pappoe for one of Auburn’s two starting linebacker spots, filling the void left by Chandler Wooten.

That spot is likely to come down to Riley and Wesley Steiner, both of which played in 10-plus games a year ago, but put up similar numbers. Steiner logged 21 tackles in 13 games, and Riley posted 14 tackles in 11.

Edge rusher Dylan Brooks

The talk surrounding Brooks started with Derick Hall at SEC Media Days in Atlanta in mid-July.

The veteran edge presence said Brooks “has no choice” but to contribute in Auburn’s edge rotation this season considering the Tigers’ lack of edge rushers.

Beyond the tandem of Hall and Eku Leota, Auburn will be moving former linebacker Joko Willis into a hybrid role on the edge, as well as bringing Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg into the fold. But beyond Hall and Leota, Brooks is the only one who’s spent a year in the edge rusher room.

“I think we, right now, have some guys that if you were a young player coming in the room, you know, if you’re paying attention and you’re aware of what’s going on, man, you’re gonna start paying attention to what those guys are doing,” Schmedding said. “And those guys also are pros in, in the way they go about things where they’re trying to help the guys behind them.”

Brooks didn’t see game action in 2021, but the sophomore was the highest-rated recruit in Auburn’s 2021 class, and one of their only two top-100 signings, according to 247Sports.