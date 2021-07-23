Pressure packed prelims: Sunisa Lee’s path to gold begins late Saturday night, early Sunday morning

Lee is heralded as the best in the world on bars, and will look to qualify for the individual finals there and then shoot for gold there. She has a strong shot at contending for a medal on beam, too, after her performance in the event at trials.

The Associated Press also picked her to win silver in the individual all-around — but a big hurdle will be making top two among Team USA in the all-around in qualifying.

Lee, Biles and Chiles are joined on the U.S. team roster by Grace McCallum. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will also compete as individuals trying to earn spots in the event finals.

Lee teamed with most of them at the World Championships in 2019. Event finals are after the team finals, so once qualifying is done, the focus turns entirely on winning the U.S. a gold medal in the team finals on July 27.

Even after feeling all the pressure of qualifying, that won’t be a problem for the group.

“I really like it, because at Worlds we all got along so well,” Lee said last month. “I feel like I know them more than I know the other girls on the team, I guess. But we all get along really well and I feel like the chemistry on the team is going to be really good because of that, obviously.