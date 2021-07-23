Pressure packed prelims: Sunisa Lee’s path to gold begins late Saturday night, early Sunday morning

Sunisa Lee can’t medal just yet. No matter how well the Auburn gymnastics signee performs in the preliminaries, she won’t be able to grab gold this weekend. There’ll be no medal stand on Sunday in the empty gymnastics arena in Tokyo.
But there will be pressure.
This weekend, Lee competes against the toughest competition she’ll face at the Olympics: Her own American teammates.
Lee enters the qualification round with Team USA late Saturday night/early Sunday morning and the importance of the moment can’t be overstated, as her path to the podium meets a huge hurdle. She will have to score among the top two from Team USA to advance to individual event finals.
Team USA is a certain lock to advance to the team finals on July 27. But within the squad, the athletes are entering a pressure-packed scrimmage on the world’s stage.
Lee and the rest of the U.S. national team members will open their Olympics run in the qualifying round at 3:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Tokyo — or 1:10 a.m. Sunday in Central Time. NBC will stream all events live online while also offering tape-delay replays in primetime.
In the qualifying round, the top 24 scorers in the all-around advance to the all-around final, and the top eight scorers in each event advance to the event finals on each apparatus — but only two competitors from each nation are allowed to qualify for each.
That’s a huge caveat for top teams like Team USA. A Team USA gymnast could finish third overall in qualifications, besting premiere athletes from around the world, but still be left out of the individual finals if two Team USA teammates take the top two spots.
Add to it the face that one of those team members is the legendary Simone Biles, who is attempting to break the record for most Olympic medals by a gymnast all-time in Tokyo — and who will be taking up a lot of those top spots.
“That’s the one thing that makes me more nervous,” Lee admitted back in June, after U.S. Team Trials. “Because there’s so many girls that are so good — like Jordan (Chiles) and all of them. And we’re all competing for the same spot.”
Lee finished top-two at team trials, placing only behind Biles in the all-around and punching an automatic ticket to Tokyo, and she’ll look to replicate that top-two finish during the qualification round.
At trials, she won on both bars and beam, besting even Biles in those events.
The four events are bars, beam, floor and vault. After the qualification round, the top two American scorers on each event will advance to the event finals Aug. 1-3, so long as their scores are also top eight overall. All the qualification scores count together for all-around qualifying. The top two Americans will advance to the all-around finals July 29, so long as their scores are in the top 24 overall.
Lee is heralded as the best in the world on bars, and will look to qualify for the individual finals there and then shoot for gold there. She has a strong shot at contending for a medal on beam, too, after her performance in the event at trials.
The Associated Press also picked her to win silver in the individual all-around — but a big hurdle will be making top two among Team USA in the all-around in qualifying.
Lee, Biles and Chiles are joined on the U.S. team roster by Grace McCallum. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will also compete as individuals trying to earn spots in the event finals.
Lee teamed with most of them at the World Championships in 2019. Event finals are after the team finals, so once qualifying is done, the focus turns entirely on winning the U.S. a gold medal in the team finals on July 27.
Even after feeling all the pressure of qualifying, that won’t be a problem for the group.
“I really like it, because at Worlds we all got along so well,” Lee said last month. “I feel like I know them more than I know the other girls on the team, I guess. But we all get along really well and I feel like the chemistry on the team is going to be really good because of that, obviously.
“I’m really excited to see how we do at the Olympics.”
Lee is 18 years old and is signed with Auburn and plans to compete with the Tigers set for next season. Her club coach is Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.
Fans staying up late will be able to stream the qualification round live at NBCOlympics.com and the NBS Sports app. For television, NBC has announced it will air Olympics coverage every night in primetime, showing action on tape delay.