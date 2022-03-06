‘Progress’: Auburn gymnastics matches program-record road score at Elevate the Stage

HUNTSVILLE — Less than 48 hours after tearing down the house in an all-timer with Florida, the Auburn gymnastics was back competing in another meet with three more SEC giants.
On short rest, Suni Lee shined in the all-around, Derrian Gobourne threw a career-high score on bars, and Auburn matched its best road score ever with a 197.750 at the Elevate the Stage quad meet.
Lee won the all-around title and the beam title in individual competition. Gobourne won bars. In the team standings Auburn finished second behind Alabama and ahead of Arkansas and Georgia.
“We had an uphill challenge and I felt like we handled it really well,” head coach Jeff Graba said Sunday. “So, really proud of the girls. I told them, you know, last year this would’ve been the highest score in the history of Auburn basically, so, and now we’re frustrated with it, so I’m glad with the progress.”
Lee won the all-around with a 39.700 and won beam with a near-perfect 9.975. Gobourne won bars with an identical 9.975. For both routines, both gymnasts earned a perfect 10 from one of the two judges at the meet.
Sunday’s Elevate the Stage served as an important training ground for the postseason as all the teams competed on an elevated podium similar to what the NCAA uses in postseason competition.
The elevated podium adjusts sightlines and most gymnasts say it makes everything bouncier, which can affect their timing when they are competing.
“For me, podium bounces me everywhere,” Gobourne said. “It could be different for everybody else, but, you could just see how people were getting frustrated, and it was hard, but I’m really, really proud of everyone."
The quick turnaround also served up a learning experience for the postseason. Once the NCAA Regional Championship starts, the event will take place on Thursday, March 31 and then continues on Saturday, April 2.
For Auburn’s team, which hasn’t been able to take part in the postseason the last two years due to COVID-19, the event was extremely beneficial for the whole team but especially the underclassmen.
“We’re beat up, a lot of us are struggling with injuries, but I just feel like we handled this so well,” Gobourne said.
“Now we can take this and learn from it and apply, so I’m super excited to see what we do for postseason.”
Despite the short rest and elevated podium, Auburn still had plenty of highlight performances on the night.
Overall, Alabama won the meet with a team score of 198. Auburn finished in second, while Arkansas finished third with a 196.800. The Bulldogs finished in fourth with a 196.200.
“This was a recipe for disaster and we ended up with a really good night,” Graba said, of taking a team on short rest onto the podium. “And we did not come in here to win. That was not our approach. We didn’t even care where we finished. I was very open with the team about it. We came in here for us.
“We have Michigan next week. We have to keep our head on straight and keep their eye on the horizon, not on the task at hand. I felt like we did a good job.”
Auburn’s 197.750 ties what was Auburn’s best score ever entering 2022, recorded in 2015 against Georgia at home. Its best score ever on the road entering this season was a 197.325 scored at Georgia in 2016. Earlier this year, Auburn broke that road record with a 197.750 at LSU on Feb. 5. After that, Auburn set a new program best with a 197.925 in a home meet against Kentucky before Friday’s unbelievable 198.575 — which is tied for the best single score recorded anywhere in the country this season and the fourth-best score in NCAA history.
Sunday’s score in Huntsville tied that effort at LSU earlier this season for Auburn’s best score ever on the road, and the score sits tied for third as one of Auburn’s best scores ever.
Auburn returns to action on Saturday, March 12 in a tri-meet against Michigan and West Virginia. The meet will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 3 p.m.