‘Progress’: Auburn gymnastics matches program-record road score at Elevate the Stage

“This was a recipe for disaster and we ended up with a really good night,” Graba said, of taking a team on short rest onto the podium. “And we did not come in here to win. That was not our approach. We didn’t even care where we finished. I was very open with the team about it. We came in here for us.

“We have Michigan next week. We have to keep our head on straight and keep their eye on the horizon, not on the task at hand. I felt like we did a good job.”

Auburn’s 197.750 ties what was Auburn’s best score ever entering 2022, recorded in 2015 against Georgia at home. Its best score ever on the road entering this season was a 197.325 scored at Georgia in 2016. Earlier this year, Auburn broke that road record with a 197.750 at LSU on Feb. 5. After that, Auburn set a new program best with a 197.925 in a home meet against Kentucky before Friday’s unbelievable 198.575 — which is tied for the best single score recorded anywhere in the country this season and the fourth-best score in NCAA history.

Sunday’s score in Huntsville tied that effort at LSU earlier this season for Auburn’s best score ever on the road, and the score sits tied for third as one of Auburn’s best scores ever.