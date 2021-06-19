'Push our people forward': Auburn athletics hold Juneteenth observance event

"Many states that were border states between the South and the North that stayed loyal to the North during the war did not have to give up their enslaved people," Strickland said. "The Freedom Act did not actually apply to them; in fact, of the 3 million people that were enslaved in the United States during the time, about 50 percent of them had run away on their own during the Civil War, meaning our people did what they had to do and they freed themselves."

Strickland began her speech by urging the Black men and women in the audience to reflect on present conditions, especially in Alabama. She later pointed out the teaching of Juneteenth's origin and significance is under fire in many state houses, and she brought up the passing of bills banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Strickland also discussed Alabama's incarceration history and the plans for more private prisons to come to the state.