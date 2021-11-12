Put on a shirt and take some candy advice from Mike Leach! It's the Auburn Game Day Guide!

So it's military appreciation day. What else is planned for it?

There will be historic military vehicle display courtesy of the Alexander City Military Vehicle Club on the front lawn of the Nichols Center and along Donahue Drive starting at 7 a.m.

If you're active duty or former military, pick up a commemorative AU Military Appreciation Day coin at the hospitality tailgate at the Alumni Center or at the Coca-Cola Fan Fest on Nichols Lawn, while supplies last.

Also, AU ROTC cadets, midshipmen and student veterans will lead the football team through Tiger Walk starting at around 9 a.m.

The AU Marching Band will perform a patriotic salute to the military at halftime, and all active duty military and veterans in attendance will be recognized. Also, veterans and ROTC cadets will be honored at various points throughout the game and on the videoboard.

