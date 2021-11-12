Put on a shirt and take some candy advice from Mike Leach! It's the Auburn Game Day Guide!

This week the Tigers tackle Mississippi State, a team led by the self-proclaimed pirate scholar (and expert on nearly everything) Mike Leach. Should be interesting. This Bulldog team has beaten Texas A&M in College Station, something Auburn failed to do last week, but has lost to two teams Auburn has beaten (LSU and Arkansas) as well as Memphis.
Oh, and it's Military Appreciation Day on the Plains, so keep in mind that soldiers usually beat pirates. And probably eat a better breakfast too (see tips below).
Kickoff's at 11 a.m.
Hey, is Mike Leach really an expert on candy?
He certainly seems to think so. Here's an actual on-the-field analysis from Leach on the subject of the best candy. Spoiler alert: He's got two words for you: Nerds Clusters.
What's the weather report for the game?
Last we checked, it's going to be 54 degrees at 11 a.m. and sunny with a zero percent chance of rain. Should be a beautiful day but bring a jacket, especially if you're in the upper deck, because the temperate should only increase by a degree or two during the game, and winds will reach up to 10 mph. Or at the very least, try to resist those Bruce Pearl-like impulses to rip off your shirt in public.
Boy, that's an early kickoff! Where can I get a good breakfast before the game?
Did we mention the game starts at 11 a.m.? And Tiger Walk is at 9 a.m.? While lots of great restaurants serve brunch, we’ll mention those in the future as an option for an afternoon or evening game. In the meantime, here are just a few places to grab a good breakfast before the game:
• Byron’s Smokehouse, 436 Opelika Road, Auburn: Opens at 6 a.m. Click here to read about how Byron's owner Glen Gulledge transformed his business when he realized the importance of breakfast.
• Chappy’s Deli, 754 Glenn Ave., Auburn: Opens at 6 a.m.
• Another Broken Egg Café, 2311 Bent Creek Road Suite 200, Auburn: Opens at 7 a.m.
• Big Blue Bagel, 120 N. College St., Auburn: Opens at 7 a.m.
• The Bean Coffee Shop, 140A North Dean Road, Auburn: Opens 8 a.m.
• Ariccia Cucina Italiana, 241 S. College St., Auburn: They call it brunch, but they start serving at 6:30 a.m., so call it whatever you like.
• Waffle House, 2346 Bent Creek Road or 1738 Opelika Road or 2167 S. College St. or 110 W. Glenn Ave. (Auburn), or 907 Fox Run Parkway or 204 Interstate Drive (Opelika): Open 24 hours.
• Cracker Barrel, 1051 Fox Run, Opelika: Opens at 6 a.m.
• Susie K’s, 1801 Second Ave., Opelika: Opens at 6 a.m.
• Brick & Spoon, 2836 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika: Opens 7 a.m. One word: Beignets.
What about serving breakfast at my tailgate?
Great idea! Instead of trying to cook eggs on your grill, why don’t you make a breakfast casserole in advance. It’s an easy way to serve a large crowd a delicious, filling breakfast. You could go with pancake casserole, sausage-egg casserole, sausage-hashbrown casserole, cinnamon roll casserole or shrimp and grits casserole or our personal favorite, the tater tot bake. Just go online and Google “breakfast casserole” or check out these ideas from Southern Living.
Or pick up some ham or sausage biscuits, muffins, sweet rolls or doughnuts.
What are some 'I believe in Auburn and love it' things I can do this weekend with my family or friends?
You can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day – on Friday afternoon. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Or check out "Football, Fans and Feathers, the raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway, at 4 p.m. Friday. Watch hawks, falcons - and of course, eagles - perform incredible feats. Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online. Gates open at 3 p.m.
The Auburn women's soccer team plays an NCAA tournament game against Samford at 5 p.m. Friday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Tickets are $8 or free for AU students and children under 13.
The men's basketball team plays Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Friday at Auburn Arena. This is one of the hottest tickets in town, but check on StubHub, or with the box office to see if a standing room only ticket is available.
Is there going to be a flyover before the game?
Glad you asked! It's Military Appreciation Day at Jordan-Hare Stadium, so you bet there will be a flyover, and this week it'll feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II, otherwise known as the "Warthog." For more about military flyovers and all that goes into planning one, click here.
So it's military appreciation day. What else is planned for it?
There will be historic military vehicle display courtesy of the Alexander City Military Vehicle Club on the front lawn of the Nichols Center and along Donahue Drive starting at 7 a.m.
If you're active duty or former military, pick up a commemorative AU Military Appreciation Day coin at the hospitality tailgate at the Alumni Center or at the Coca-Cola Fan Fest on Nichols Lawn, while supplies last.
Also, AU ROTC cadets, midshipmen and student veterans will lead the football team through Tiger Walk starting at around 9 a.m.
The AU Marching Band will perform a patriotic salute to the military at halftime, and all active duty military and veterans in attendance will be recognized. Also, veterans and ROTC cadets will be honored at various points throughout the game and on the videoboard.
Got an interesting profile of an Auburn player I can read?
Glad you asked! How about Smoke Monday, who's known for his flashy Tiger Walk outfits but who's pretty down-to-earth too?
So who are your experts picking to win the game?
For the second week in a row, our sports team of Jake, Jordan and Justin are unanimously picking an Auburn victory, among other things. Better luck this week, guys.
What color do I wear in the stadium?
The university hasn't designated a color for this week's game. We're guessing the game's so early that you'll just wear whatever you can grab on the way out the door. But might we suggest orange or blue?
What are some things I should know before tailgating?
Here’s a few:
- You can start at 4 p.m. on Friday everywhere except for Mell Street Corridor, which opens to tailgaters at 6 p.m. You cannot reserve your spot before that time.
- It is legal to use university utilities.
- You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.
- Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.
- Never operate a generator in wet conditions.
OK, what are the best games to watch at my tailgate?
By the time you get back to your tailgate, these games should still be in the first half:
1. No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. on CBS: Will the Vols be added to the Dawgs' long list of blowout victims this season?
2. South Carolina at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. on SECN: The Gamecocks are a 1-point favorite, so you can watch a good game while also scouting Auburn's next opponent. (Kickoff next week is 6 p.m. CDT in Columbia, S.C.)
3. No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. on ABC: Go ahead, it's fine to root against the Buckeyes.
4. Miami at Florida State, 3 p.m. on ESPN: Sure, these teams have slipped a notch, but they're still pretty good at trash-talking.
I've got a digital-only ticket. What's up with that?
Yeah, you and everybody else. Auburn is shifting to digital-only ticketing, which is new for many fans in 2021.
Tickets for Auburn football games are to be bought and sold digitally. Fans will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium by scanning a code on the face of their smartphone.
Physical tickets don’t exist outside few exceptions, and even fans trying to buy tickets on gameday will have to do it online.
Auburn football shifted to digital tickets in 2020, but many more fans will be using digital tickets for the first time this season as Jordan-Hare Stadium opens back up to full capacity.
Is the AU bald eagle Spirit really making her final flight before the game?
Correct. Read more about Spirit here. As usual, the eagle flight is about 17 minutes before kickoff.
And don't worry, Auburn has the golden eagle Aurea, as well as a young bald eagle named Independence.
What should I take with me into the stadium?
- A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.
- Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.
- An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.
- One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.
- A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.
What are some things I should know once I get inside the stadium?
- Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.
- Don’t forget those water refill stations.
- Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”
- Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.
- If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.
- Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.
- At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.
- Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).
I'm watching this one from the living room. Who's airing the game on TV and radio?
The game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m.
Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.
Hey, are those three new statues outside the stadium?
Yes, they are. And they’re in honor of three great AU coaches: Jordan, Hare and Dye. Read about the unveiling several weeks ago.
Where's the new marker commemorating Auburn's first Black student?
It's on the path between the main library and Samford Hall. Click to here to learn more about the remarkable story and bravery of Harold Franklin.
What are key events counting down to kickoff?
7 a.m.: Parking lots open
7 a.m.: Tiger Transit and ADA shuttles begin service; Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest opens on Nichols Center Lawn
8 a.m.: Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show outside Gate 7 and broadcast on 93.9 FM
9 a.m.: Tiger Walk beginning at the intersection of Samford and Donahue drives; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium
10 a.m.: Spirit March at the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives
10:40 a.m.: Pre-game festivities on the field
11:07 a.m.: Kickoff!
What are the off-campus transit stops?
Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations:
- Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)
- City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)
- Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)
- TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)
Got any restaurant recommendations?
Restaurants around the area are bracing for a big-business gameday weekend.
That includes local favorite Niffer's, which is celebrating 30 years as a staple in the area. Read more here.
It also includes Amsterdam Cafe, an alumni favorite and a very short stroll from campus. Read more here.
And if you're looking to pick up barbecue by the pound and sides by the quart for your tailgate, there are plenty of places to choose from.
Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika, especially if you're tired of fighting crowds and looking for parking spaces. Lots of folks like to grab dinner in Opelika on Friday night and then spend all day Saturday in Auburn.
- Acre, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Amsterdam Café, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Ariccia Cucina Italiana, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Bow & Arrow, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Breeze Way, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Brick Oven Pizza Company, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Burger Fi, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Butcher Paper BBQ, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Byron’s Smokehouse, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Café 123, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Chickchickporkpork, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Cracker Barrel, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- The Depot, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Durango Mexican Restaurant, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- El Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Hamilton’s, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Irish Bred Pub, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- LongHorn Steakhouse, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Lucy’s, Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Mama Mocha’s, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- MK’s Asian Kitchen, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Niffer’s Place, Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Pannie-George’s Kitchen, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Pho Lee, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Shelia C’s Burger Barn, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Side Track Coffee, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Tacorita, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Hound Bar & Restaurant, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Toomer’s Drugstore, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Wasabi, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Zazu Gastropub, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika