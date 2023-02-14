Craig Noyes doesn’t even play golf.

But in one putt over the weekend, he won a prize fitting a tour pro.

The Auburn University sophomore hit the 94-foot “Putt For A Car” on Saturday during a timeout at the Auburn men’s basketball game, sending Neville Arena into an eruption and making national buzz.

Meanwhile managers at the promotion’s sponsor, Lynch Toyota of Auburn, are looking forward to fulfilling their end of the deal soon.

Noyes is a journalism major at Auburn. Not only is he not a golfer; he currently doesn’t have a car.

That’s about to change.

“I wasn’t really nervous beforehand,” Noyes said Monday, thinking back to the putt last Saturday. During the promotional event, a student from the crowd is taken onto the court and challenged to putt a golf ball the length of the court through a small hole in a vertical board. “But then the longer it counted down (before the putt), the more nervous I got.”

Lynch Toyota general manager Paul Brockwell wasn’t in Neville Arena for the game but he was watching it on TV. Suddenly, during a commercial break, his phone started buzzing.

“A friend of mine texted me during the game,” Brockwell said. “Then my phone just blew up. It was trending on Twitter. It was trending on Instagram. Everybody was just sending me these snapshots.”

They do the putt promotion 12 times each year, so at every SEC game throughout the season, a person has a shot to win a car valued at $20,000.

According to the contest’s guidelines, Noyes wins a 2023 Corolla LE but should he want some kind of different model, there’s an option to receive a credit towards another vehicle that might be more expensive.

In 2014, an Auburn student named Patrick Burch won a car, still a Corolla, roughly a $15,000 value but “cars were a little cheaper at that time.”

“(Burch) was on SportsCenter’s Top 10 that night,” Brockwell said. “Obviously it’s great publicity for us. You know, I would love to see somebody win every week.”

Brockwell figures it’s impossible to track metrics on the kind of traffic these things bring to the dealership’s website or location but publicity is always welcome.

That attention from the national media is something Noyes was enjoying too. As an aspiring sports writer, he said it was surreal to be scrolling through social media to see his face on pages like SportsCenter, the Associated Press, ESPN and other national outlets.

That passion for sports is what had brought him to the basketball game in the first place. Still: Noyes said the only time he’s ever really played golf was last October during fall break.

For the Auburn-Alabama basketball game, Noyes had camped outside Neville Arena the night before, one of hundreds of Auburn students who set up tents to secure a coveted spot to watch the much-anticipated game.

He and his friends didn’t even really sleep, playing ‘Go Fish’ with a pack of cards for what he estimates was probably eight hours, then got moving around 5:30 Saturday morning in preparation for making it into the arena.

It was once he arrived that Noyes was chosen for the shot.

Ready to give it a try, Noyes agreed in the time between College GameDay’s air time and the game itself.

The broadcast’s production staff, on a schedule to keep things flowing smoothly, came to get Noyes once the two teams returned to the court after halftime.

Brought to one of the arena’s tunnels to be on standby until his time came, the nerves gradually crept up as Noyes started to realize what he’d gotten into.

The putt occurs at the under-12 media timeout during the game’s third quarter. Once he got out onto the court, Noyes was focusing entirely on himself, rather than the silence of the crowd as they focused on his putt.

“If you watch the video, the guy’s saying ‘Should we let him go?’ but I just did it,” Noyes said. “Everything was tuned out. I couldn’t hear a word anyone was saying.”

The arena erupted. Noyes said he ‘blacked out’ as he celebrated and didn’t quite realize what was happening to until emcee Xavier Soller grabbed him as he celebrated.

After stepping back into the tunnel to fill out paperwork, producers sent him back across the arena in front of the Jungle for his peers to celebrate and give him high fives on the way back to his seat.