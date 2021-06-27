Quarterback Dematrius Davis hopes to bring-record setting ways from Texas to Auburn

Davis spent the spring learning from Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, both of whom played quarterback at the collegiate level and have well-established backgrounds in coaching the position. While Bobo said on March 22 it was too soon to judge the true freshman, the veteran offensive coordinator pointed out he has some very intriguing attributes.

“He does have a good throwing motion. He's got a strong arm. He's a big young man. I know he's only 5-11, but he's a yoked-up 5-11. He's like 210 pounds,” Bobo said. “The thing for me is just trying to get Dee more confident right now. That's going to take time. It's a process. … As practice goes, he'll continue to get more reps. The thing for him is getting him to a place where he can go out there and be confident in everything he does.”

Kay and Gaston both described Davis as a player who understands he’ll have to earn his place at Auburn. Davis said as much during an interview with the Houston Chronicle, saying he wants to do whatever he can to help the Tigers as he settles in with the team.

Based on what Davis has told Gaston so far, the true freshman has been doing his best to learn from the more-experienced players at his position.