Quarterback Dematrius Davis hopes to bring-record setting ways from Texas to Auburn

When Dematrius Davis was just a seventh-grade quarterback out in Houston in 2015, North Shore High School head coach Jon Kay and offensive coordinator Willie Gaston recognized the middle schooler had the chance to be something special.
What followed for Davis, quite frankly, went beyond special.
Davis placed his name among the best quarterbacks in Texas high school football history by piling up 13,583 total yards of offense — 10,536 through the air and 3,047 on the ground — and 171 touchdowns over a four-year run that saw North Shore capture state titles in 2018 and 2019 and Davis post a 51-3 record as a starting quarterback.
Davis’ triumphs in Texas’ Class 6A — the state’s highest classification — led to him signing with Auburn in December as a four-star recruit. Auburn’s youngest quarterback enrolled early and has been learning firsthand what it takes to play at the next level, and while the path ahead will have its hurdles, his coaches back home expect him to shine in due time.
“He's got his talents and his ability, but I'm telling you, I've never been around a kid in 25 years in this program that has the intangibles that he has,” Kay said. “That's truly what separates him from the other talented quarterbacks: the kid knows how to lead, and he knows how to prepare. We're so excited to watch him continue to develop while he's at Auburn.”
‘Better and better’
Gaston knows a thing or two about stellar football players given his own experience. He was a former North Shore quarterback himself, and his success earned him the team’s Most Valuable Player award twice before playing cornerback at Houston and signing briefly with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
Gaston watched Davis as a seventh grader before the middle schooler came on North Shore’s campus the following year. In no time, Gaston understood the team had a future star on their hands.
“To me, what it definitely was was his accuracy — just to see how accurate he was with the ball at such a young age,” Gaston said. “Being a guy who coached quarterbacks for a couple years, I got to see some of the guys we had in the past. Just to watch the throws he could make as an eighth grader, it was just unbelievable. You're like, 'Man, this kid is going to definitely be special for us one day.’”
Kay saw the same potential in the up-and-coming QB, but he pinpointed different traits that stood out. The Mustangs’ head coach said he watched intently how Davis interacted with his coaches and the questions he asked as well as how he worked alongside his teammates. Kay said Davis’ maturity was obvious quickly, and that combined with his rare athletic ability put him in great position to be a difference maker.
Kay and Gaston agreed Davis becoming an asset for North Shore was a matter of time. The question that lingered in both of their minds was exactly how much.
Davis was a ninth grader in 2017, and despite his potential the coaches avoided rushing his development and placed him on the freshman team to help build his leadership skills. He stayed there for the first seven games before the Mustangs essentially called him up and methodically worked him into the final three games of the regular season.
The freshman handled the early challenges so well that he earned his first start in North Shore’s playoff opener against Deer Park. He balled out in only one half of action by posting a perfect 9-for-9 passing line for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone of a 48-7 victory.
Davis led the Mustangs to two more playoff wins before the team lost to perennial power Katy in the state quarterfinals. What came next for Davis set the stage for the young quarterback to take his game up a notch.
The Mustangs began spring ball in early 2018, and the coaching staff decided to make Davis and the rest of the quarterbacks prove their toughness. North Shore went through spring without non-contact jerseys, meaning the QBs were at the mercy of a defensive line that had its fair share of studs.
Davis told the Houston Chronicle that spring was tremendous in his development because it made everything click and he had to learn how to handle the moment in real time. Kay recalled Davis using plenty of ice that spring to keep his body feeling good and to keep competing alongside his teammates.
Davis’ offensive coordinator couldn’t hide his worry for the budding star, but in retrospect he also saw the value in those hard lessons.
“Just watching him take some of the shots he took in the spring, get up, stand in the pocket, deliver the ball and get smoked in the face, there were times that I was more scared for him than he probably was for his own self being such a young guy,” Gaston said. “Watching him take some of the shots he took and still deliver the ball, get up and tell his o-line he wasn't upset or frustrated.
“I think you see a kid like that at that age, you're like, 'Man, I don't know if he can take this pounding.' And he took it. He just got better and better.”
Going off and going viral
Gaston remembered telling Davis after the playoff loss to Katy that the then-freshman and the Mustangs would be state champions in a year’s time.
Before long, Gaston understood Davis believed he could make it happen.
Davis proved how comfortable he was in the North Shore offense in 2018 and wowed game after game for a Mustangs’ team aiming for immortality. He played the game as more of a pocket passer as a sophomore, and the results spoke for themselves: North Shore won its first 15 games to set up a state title showdown with Duncanville in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
North Shore and Duncanville battled back and forth throughout the title game, and with three seconds left in the fourth quarter the Mustangs had possession trailing 36-35 while sitting on the Duncanville 45-yard line.
What happened next added to Davis’ legend.
Davis, who unbeknownst to the coaches had suffered a torn meniscus earlier in the game, took the snap and carefully dropped back in the pocket as his receivers raced downfield. He stepped up in the pocket as the Panthers’ pass rushers came crashing in, ran toward the line of scrimmage, loaded up to throw deep then sent the ball flying toward the right corner of the end zone.
All that Davis, Kay, Gaston and the rest of the Mustangs could do was watch as the ball came whizzing toward receiver AJ Carter, who got his hands up over the defender in coverage, made the catch and landed in bounds for the walk-off game winner.
The moment couldn’t have been any bigger given the location and the stakes, and understandably Davis’ throw made the rounds online. One of the multiple videos of the play has 1.7 million views on Twitter and almost immediately drew reactions from across the country.
Looking back, Kay emphasized how Davis did all the little things right in that game-deciding play, which put Carter in a position to make the catch and set off an unforgettable celebration.
“As strange as it sounds, I just remember being confident despite the fact that we were relying on the shoulders of a sophomore quarterback. I learned that year more than any that he just never ceases to amaze you, so you knew you had a puncher's chance anytime he had the ball in his hands. We burn that timeout [before the play], and he was cool, calm and collected,” Kay said. “It’s his ability to do the things necessary to make a play. I just think that's a great representation of his career: as talented as he was and as amazing as it was, at the end of the day he gave his teammate an opportunity to make a play. I think that's where his true talent lies.”
Finishing strong and moving on
While Davis’ sophomore season ended with a play that had people from all over talking about the young Texas stud, Kay said Davis’ efforts in the season that followed impressed him the most.
North Shore had a target on its back as the defending state champions entering 2019, but as the season wore on the Mustangs suffered some key injuries that put even more of a load on Davis’ back. Despite those issues, he shined and became more of a dual-threat to help guide the North Shore offense and help the team try and repeat.
Davis’ efforts were once again successful, as the Mustangs won 15 games and captured their second straight championship. He ended the year with 3,350 passing yards and 49 touchdowns with just two interceptions and threw five touchdown passes in the state title game to tie a state record.
Davis and the Mustangs entered 2020 with hopes of winning three in a row. Although the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in the offseason calendar, it also allowed Davis to demonstrate just how strong of a leader he had become.
“He had always gone out of his way to make sure that we had 7-on-7 games scheduled, and he was working with kids even when it wasn't organized through the school,” Kay said. “We certainly saw that during the COVID era. We weren't in school and obviously not allowed to open our facilities or practice, but he was that guy getting people together and making sure they stayed sharp. He appreciates and embraces the workload that it takes to be a great athlete.”
To little surprise, Davis showed out once again in his senior year by throwing for 3,553 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 875 yards and 22 more scores. The Mustangs were once again in the mix for the championship but ultimately lost in the state semifinals.
The final numbers from Davis’ career show just how productive his time as a Mustang truly was. He left North Shore as one of only four quarterbacks to throw for more than 10,000 career yards in Texas’ highest classification, joining Baytown Lee’s Drew Tate, DeSoto’s Ryan Polite and Allen’s Kyler Murray as members of the elite fraternity.
Davis committed to Auburn last May, and after the Tigers’ coaching change he chose to stick with the team and sign in December. He soon enrolled during the winter as one of the team’s six early enrollees.
Davis spent the spring learning from Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, both of whom played quarterback at the collegiate level and have well-established backgrounds in coaching the position. While Bobo said on March 22 it was too soon to judge the true freshman, the veteran offensive coordinator pointed out he has some very intriguing attributes.
“He does have a good throwing motion. He's got a strong arm. He's a big young man. I know he's only 5-11, but he's a yoked-up 5-11. He's like 210 pounds,” Bobo said. “The thing for me is just trying to get Dee more confident right now. That's going to take time. It's a process. … As practice goes, he'll continue to get more reps. The thing for him is getting him to a place where he can go out there and be confident in everything he does.”
Kay and Gaston both described Davis as a player who understands he’ll have to earn his place at Auburn. Davis said as much during an interview with the Houston Chronicle, saying he wants to do whatever he can to help the Tigers as he settles in with the team.
Based on what Davis has told Gaston so far, the true freshman has been doing his best to learn from the more-experienced players at his position.
“I think that's the best thing I've heard from him: He's like, 'I'm learning from Bo Nix. I'm learning from these guys here.' One of the walk-on quarterbacks [Trey Lindsey], [Dematrius] is like, 'Man, this dude is so smart. He knows everything,’” Gaston said. “I said, 'That's what it takes. You've got to make sure you know the playbook. You get with guys like that. You ask them. You pick their brains. Don't be afraid to ask questions to those guys because they've been in college, they understand how everything works and they understand the system [of playing college football].’
“I think his thing is he knows he's talented enough to be at that level. I think he's patient enough to wait his turn, but I also tell him you've got to stay ready because it's a long football season and anything can happen.”
Gaston explained he looked at Davis like he was one of his kids, and their years together helped them build a strong relationship. Gaston thought back fondly to some special moments between the two, like the time Gaston dropped his phone on the field and Davis quickly retrieved it and took a selfie with himself and the Mustangs’ other quarterbacks.
Gaston had a front row seat when Davis cemented himself among the best quarterbacks the Lone Star State has ever seen. As far as Gaston is concerned, Davis is capable of eventually turning heads just like that with the Tigers.
“I think with the quarterbacks Auburn has had success with in the past with a quarterback that can extend plays and pull the ball down and make yards with his feet and still make the throws that you need him to make, I think the sky's definitely the limit for him,” Gaston said. “When he came home for his break, he's out there working and getting his throws in. He understands the things he's got to do to make himself able and marketable to get himself on the field for the Auburn football team.”