Quarterback observations: Calzada appearing all but out of battle for Week 1 starter

Auburn football is a week out from its season's start, and fans got the chance for an early look at the Tigers on Saturday with an open-practice at Jordan-Hare.

The Tigers' 14-rotation practice lasted 90 minutes and was open entirely to the public and media. Some observations from the day:

Calzada on outside looking in

While it hasn't been made official, quarterback Zach Calzada appeared all but out of the battle for opening-day QB1 on Saturday.

Most notably, Calzada's final round of situational work came at the end of practice, working largely with fourth-team reserves in a round of plays that saw him log an incompletion and a sack.

The Texas A&M transfer also looked the most inconsistent of Auburn's quarterbacks Saturday, throwing more misfires than TJ Finley, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

Auburn's rotation at quarterback remained consistent in drills. Finley took the bulk of first-rotiation reps, with Ashford a usual second, then followed by Calzada and Geriner.

Ashford flashes

The exciting play style of the Oregon transfer has been on display since A-Day and it showed itself in flashes Saturday.

The bulk of Ashford's throws in situationals were on the run, and he had multiple impressive completions, including to Jay Fair, John Samuel Shenker and Ja'Varrius Johnson.

Escaping the pocket often, Ashford also found himself throwing the ball away often, which at least flashed some ability of decision-making, taking an incompletion instead of a sack.

Finley unafraid

Last week, defensive lineman Marcus Harris noted Finley's quickness within the pocket.

"You can see like when the defensive line’s almost there he gets it out real quick before we can get to him, and like, it’s an improvement from last year, because last year, he’d just take a sack or sit and throw the ball out or something," Harris said.

That goes hand-in-hand with what has been echoed by coaches about Finley's development in regards to understanding Auburn's offense and paying attention to the "details and little nuances," as Bryan Harsin said.

Although Auburn's offense ran at touch-tempo Saturday, meaning players weren't tackled, Finley escaped the pocket on multiple occasions, making five runs, as well as a throw on the run to Micah Riley-Drucker.

Others observations

Freshman Damari Alston got a the majority of first-team reps at running back in situational drills. Both Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter suited up, but largely worked in individual drills.

Part of Finley escaping the pocket on multiple occasions was because of multiple pocket collapses from the offensive line. Both Finley and Ashford showed mobility on those occasions, with Calzada looking somewhat stagnant.

Right tackle Austin Troxell saw minimal reps with the offensive line, and Brenden Coffey took the lion's share of reps in his place.

Auburn's first rotation of linemen during Saturday's practice had Killian Zierer at left tackle, Brandon Council at left guard, Tate Johnson at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Coffey at right tackle.

Center Nick Brahms, whose status has been in question the past several weeks, was in street clothes.

Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker had a wrapped leg and did not practice, though he hasn't practiced for much of the week.

Safety Marquise Gilbert also did not dress out.