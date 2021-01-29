Re-examining Auburn’s 2020 signing class after one season

Wednesday’s National Signing Day stands as an important milestone not only as the moment Bryan Harsin puts the finishing touches on his first signing class but also as a chance to look back at some of the Tigers’ recent signing classes.
The Tigers closed the 2020 recruiting cycle with the seventh-best class in the nation and the fifth-best in the SEC per 247 Sports. Those signees were subjected to a bizarre true freshman season in which offseason work with the team was incredibly limited compared to a normal year, but several still stood out as players Auburn can rely on going forward.
The 28 signees from the 2020 class have been divided into three distinct categories: “Impressive start”, “Encouraging signs” and “Too soon to tell”. The players in each category are in order according to their 247 Sports recruit rating.
Impressive start
Tank Bigsby, four-star running back
The expectations: Bigsby was a marquee prospect just over the state line in Georgia, and his signing stood out as a major victory over SEC foes like Georgia and South Carolina. The realistic goal for Bigsby’s freshman year was for him to get more playing time as the season progressed and to show flashes of becoming a great running back.
The results: There’s no denying Bigsby exceeded all expectations in 2020. The true freshman wowed from the second game on and became Auburn’s most consistent offensive player during a season in which he took 138 carries for 834 yards and five touchdowns.
What’s next: Bigsby was Auburn’s breakout player in 2020, but the Tigers will need him to step up given their depleted running back room. Expect Bigsby to be Auburn’s lead back once again along with junior Shaun Shivers and likely a true freshman or a grad transfer rounding out the top of the depth chart.
Zykeivous Walker, four-star defensive end
The expectations: Walker was a high-priority recruit for Auburn given his combination of size and speed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. While it would be a challenge to start right away, Walker could step in as an important piece along the Tigers’ front.
The results: Walker showed true flashes as a true freshman, and then-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said the young defensive lineman has the ability to play inside or outside on the line. Despite dealing with injury at one point, Walker had 14 tackles, which included four in Auburn’s win over Arkansas on Oct. 10.
What’s next: Walker wound up with the second-most tackles among Auburn’s true freshmen in 2020 and gave a glimpse of what his future could hold in store. The future is likely now for Walker, who will be expected to step up after the departures of Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk.
Ze’Vian Capers, four-star wide receiver
The expectations: Capers stepped into a loaded wide receiver room, but his talent and size should open the door for playing time as the year goes along.
The results: Capers jumped into the lineup right away by starting against Kentucky in the season opener. While his numbers weren’t gaudy, the true freshman had seven receptions for 77 yards in 10 games and left the Citrus Bowl prematurely with a foot injury.
What’s next: Capers’ injury against Northwestern required surgery, and it’s unclear what the timetable for his return will be. If he’s available, he’ll be counted on as one of the Tigers’ top targets after the team lost its three leading receivers from last fall.
Ladarius Tennison, four-star athlete
The expectations: Tennison was explosive as a two-way player in high school, and once he settles in on defense he could work his way into a consistent role there.
The results: Tennison was one of the most promising true freshmen on either side of the ball for the Tigers last year. Steele was so confident in Tennison at nickelback that he moved Jordyn Peters to safety, and as the year went on Tennison played in the nickel and got the nod when Christian Tutt was out with injury. Tennison led Auburn’s true freshmen with 21 tackles and also fielded four kick returns.
What’s next: Tennison drew high praise from teammates like cornerback Roger McCreary early in the season, and it didn’t take long to see why. He’ll be counted on as a key piece in the Auburn secondary — whether it’s at nickelback or somewhere else — once the 2021 season begins.
J.J. Pegues, four-star athlete
The expectations: Pegues has remarkable speed for his size, and if he can settle in as a blocker he can become a contributor the Tigers can count on.
The results: Pegues earned playing time right away as a true freshman, and his appearances as a Wildcat quarterback early in the year quickly made him a fan favorite. Although he didn’t catch quite as many passes as some expected — he had seven receptions for 57 yards — he proved he was a hellacious blocker who could handle himself against SEC defenders.
What’s next: Pegues was a bright spot in 2020, but he’ll have to keep playing well to stand out in a loaded tight end room this fall. Harsin’s tight-end usage will likely look a lot different than Malzahn’s, and Harsin’s penchant for trick plays could lead to some big moments involving Pegues.
Oscar Chapman, punter (not rated)
The expectations: Chapman was a late add for the Tigers after committing to the team last July. The Australian could come in and compete with junior Aidan Marshall for playing time.
The results: Chapman wound up being Auburn’s primary punter in 2020 by launching 28 punts for 1,148 yards — a 41-yard average — with a long of 67 yards.
What’s next: Chapman had a nice freshman season and will likely again compete with Marshall — who had 16 punts in 2020 — for the starting role in 2021.
Encouraging signs
Wesley Steiner, four-star inside linebacker
The expectations: Steiner was a well-hyped prospect from Warner Robins, Georgia, and while he might not see the field right away given Auburn’s depth at linebacker, he could use the moments he’s given to show off his potential.
The results: Steiner drew tremendous praise early in the fall from senior linebacker K.J. Britt, who said Steiner had surpassed where he was as a freshman. Steiner played in nine games as a true freshman and recorded three tackles in the process.
What’s next: Steiner and four-star linebacker Cam Riley were entrusted as the second-string linebackers in the nickel package after Britt went out after the second game, and Malzahn and his staff let the duo endure the natural growing pains of playing as true freshmen. Steiner will likely be seen as a reliable reserve among a fairly deep linebacker corps.
Kobe Hudson, four-star wide receiver
The expectations: Hudson made waves at Troup County High School just up the road in LaGrange, Georgia, and his speed will open the door for him to see the field at some point as a freshman.
The results: Hudson earned playing time at receiver by Auburn’s second game against Georgia, and although he had six games in which he did not record a reception he still played in all 11 games. He ended the year with seven receptions for 70 yards.
What’s next: Hudson showed flashes and was a key part of Auburn’s receiving corps against Northwestern after Anthony Schwartz opted out of the bowl game. With Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove all moving on, Hudson has a chance to become one of quarterback Bo Nix’s most-trusted receivers.
Chris Thompson Jr., four-star safety
The expectations: Thompson’s addition shores up Auburn’s depth at safety and could open the door for him to be in the mix in the right situation for the Tigers.
The results: Thompson played in six games for Auburn in 2020, and he played a bigger role in the Citrus Bowl. He ended the season with eight tackles, including three against Northwestern.
What’s next: Thompson has a golden opportunity this offseason to snag Auburn’s open starting safety role alongside Smoke Monday, but he’ll have to earn it — especially with a new coaching staff deciding who starts and where.
Cam Riley, four-star outside linebacker
The expectations: Riley was a tall in-state prospect from Hillcrest-Evergreen High School whose ability would likely help him see the field sooner rather than later.
The results: Like Steiner, Riley worked his way into the rotation at times in 2020 and showed flashes of becoming a strong SEC defender in due time. He got his first start in the Tigers’ fourth game against South Carolina and ultimately played in all 11 games and recorded nine tackles, including four in the season-ending Citrus Bowl.
What’s next: Britt also spoke highly of Riley during the year, comparing his size to Carlos Dansby and saying he looks like he’s floating through drills. Riley stepped up at times as a freshman, and he has the makings of a player who could fully emerge come 2021.
Dre Butler, four-star defensive end (JUCO)
The expectations: Butler signed with Auburn with a year of junior college ball under his belt and looked for an opportunity to establish himself among a defensive line that needed multiple people to step up.
The results: Butler missed Auburn’s first two games for undisclosed reasons but carved out a bigger role as the year went along. He played in nine games in his sophomore season, recorded a season-high five tackles against Tennessee on Nov. 21, registered his first career sack on Mississippi State on Dec. 12 and got the start at defensive tackle against Northwestern on Jan. 1.
What’s next: Butler played strong down the stretch on an Auburn defensive front that had its share of issues, but his return in 2021 will be a welcomed one. Butler could be in the mix to start this fall on a regular basis given Newkirk and Bryant are likely moving on to other programs and the lack of an update on senior defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell potentially using his extra year of eligibility.
Brandon Frazier, four-star tight end
The expectations: Frazier was seen as another big — quite literally — addition by new offensive coordinator Chad Morris as Morris looked to get tight ends more involved on offense in 2020.
The results: The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Frazier missed Auburn’s first six games with an undisclosed injury, but once he finally saw the field in late November it was apparent why Morris was so high on his potential. He did not record a reception until the regular season finale and ended the year with only two catches for 13 yards.
What’s next: Frazier’s two main recruiters, tight ends coach Larry Porter and Morris, are no longer at Auburn, but as long as he sticks around he could play an important role. Frazier has an opportunity to help fill the void in the Tigers’ passing game given their lack of experience at receiver, and being healthy for a full year could open the door for him to break out.
Marco Domio, four-star cornerback (JUCO)
The expectations: Domio was seen as one of the top junior college cornerbacks in the nation last year and arrived at Auburn with a chance to help fill the gap left by departing cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Javaris Davis.
The results: Injuries limited Domio in his junior season at Auburn, as he missed the Tigers’ first four games of 2020. He played in the final seven games and even started in the Citrus Bowl, a game in which he endured a miscommunication with Tennison that led to a touchdown but recovered and had four tackles.
What’s next: Domio was the next man up for Auburn against Northwestern with McCreary not playing, and while McCreary’s return in 2021 means he’ll lock down one of the corner spots Domio will be able to compete for the other alongside Nehemiah Pritchett and Auburn’s incoming freshmen at the position.
Brenden Coffey, three-star offensive tackle (JUCO)
The expectations: Coffey brought immediate experience to a Tigers team that lost four of its five starting linemen from 2019 and could find himself in the mix for playing time.
The results: Coffey was called on to play right tackle late in the season when Brodarious Hamm was injured and held his own at the spot as Hamm battled through injury. He played in five games in 2020 while earning his first start against Mississippi State on Dec. 12 and later coming in in relief of Hamm in the Citrus Bowl.
What’s next: Auburn’s offensive line was a clear weak spot for the team last year, and Coffey’s emergence late was needed while Hamm dealt with injury. Now Auburn has a new coaching staff, which could open the door for Coffey to battle for a starting tackle spot.
Elijah Canion, three-star wide receiver
The expectations: Canion was the lowest rated of Auburn’s five signees at receiver, but his addition at the very least adds another player who can provide depth and play special teams for the Tigers.
The results: Canion was mostly quiet during his true freshman season before putting on a show in the Tigers’ last game. He made his debut against LSU on Oct. 31 but really made an impact in the Citrus Bowl by reeling in three passes for 80 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a 57-yard pass from Nix that gave Auburn the lead midway through the third quarter.
What’s next: Canion was buried on the depth chart for most of 2020, but his play against Northwestern could be the start of something bigger. With Auburn’s top three receivers from last fall gone now and Capers’ availability unclear after offseason surgery, Canion could reap the benefits and assert himself as a top receiver this year.
Jeremiah Wright, three-star offensive guard
The expectations: Wright was another in-state product who offers a chance to develop more depth among the interior offensive line and eventually work his way up the depth chart for the Tigers.
The results: Wright was seen as a guard prospect but played a much bigger role on the other side of the ball at defensive tackle after making the transition in fall camp. He appeared in six games and recorded four tackles, including one tackle for loss.
What’s next: Wright helped fill the void left by some injuries on the defensive line and did his part to make the most of his role. Auburn appears to still have less depth on the defensive front compared to the offensive, which could open the door for Wright to play an even bigger role in 2021.
Too soon to tell
Jay Hardy, four-star defensive tackle
The results: Hardy was limited for the start of the season with an ankle injury and did not dress out until Auburn’s game against LSU. He played in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern but did not record any statistics.
What’s next: The injury bug was not kind to Hardy in his first year at Auburn, which severely limited his impact in year one. He’ll look to get more involved with a new coaching staff and a defensive line rotation that appears up for grabs over the next few months.
J.J. Evans, four-star wide receiver
The results: Evans was one of four true freshmen who did not see the field in 2020.
What’s next: Evans came in with some hype as an in-state target, but after not playing at all this fall he will have a chance to work his way into special teams and perhaps battle for a role among a receiving corps that is essentially turning over from last fall.
Eric Reed, four-star safety
The results: Reed only played in one game in his true freshman season — the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern — and did not accrue any statistics in the loss.
What’s next: Reed is one of many Auburn newcomers who suffered from the fact the Tigers played so many quality opponents in 2020 — which as a byproduct meant fewer chances to put inexperienced players in the game. He’ll have a chance to compete for a starting safety spot now that Jamien Sherwood has set his sights on the NFL.
Malcolm Johnson Jr., four-star wide receiver
The results: Johnson reclassified to be part of the 2020 class, but his impact was limited. He only appeared in one game for Auburn and wound up registering one tackle on special teams.
What’s next: The pandemic-affected season did Johnson no favors, but there’s little reason for concern yet given the fall was essentially a redshirt year for everyone. Johnson can now look to compete for a bigger role among the wide receivers as part of a group that is bound to have someone break out.
Desmond Tisdol, four-star inside linebacker
The results: Steele pointed out in early September that Tisdol would have been more in the mix at linebacker, but the true freshman had to miss some time for an undisclosed reason. Tisdol appeared in five games for the Tigers during the middle of the season but did not play in the final four games of the year.
What’s next: Tisdol clearly suffered a bit from having to miss time with the team, but that doesn’t hurt his chances going forward. He is a part of a loaded group at linebacker for Auburn in 2021 and could work his way into playing a much bigger role for defensive coordinator Derek Mason and company.
Romello Height, three-star outside linebacker
The results: Height was banged up to start the season and ultimately only played against LSU on Oct. 31 and two games later in the Tigers’ blowout loss to Alabama. He had one quarterback hurry in those appearances.
What’s next: Height was seen as a win in recruiting after flipping to Auburn from Miami, but with one year in the books he’s yet to reach his potential. The Buck linebacker will be a player to keep an eye on as Mason implements his scheme and potentially changes the layout of the Auburn defense in 2021.
Kilian Zierer, three-star offensive tackle (JUCO)
The results: Zierer did not appear in a game for the Tigers in 2020 after joining the program from College of the Canyons in Valencia, Cali.
What’s next: Auburn center Nick Brahms spoke highly of Zierer and Coffey in October but pointed out both needed to add more weight in order to contribute going forward. Zierer will get his chance to prove himself as the Tigers look to re-tool an offensive line that was inconsistent last fall.
Avery Jernigan, three-star offensive guard
The results: Jernigan was one of four true freshmen for Auburn that did not see the field during the 2020 season.
What’s next: It’s natural for most true freshmen to not find much playing time, especially offensive linemen. Jernigan can make the most of winter workouts this year as he continues to bulk up and work his way up the depth chart.
Tate Johnson, three-star offensive guard
The results: Johnson appeared in one game for the Tigers during his true freshman season
What’s next: The story for Johnson is much the same as the one for Jernigan. They have more experienced guards in front of them on the depth chart, but another offseason with the team — and hopefully one that proves more normal than the first — will be crucial in their development.
Daniel Foster-Allen, three-star defensive end
The results: Foster-Allen dealt with an undisclosed injury for most of the fall, dressed out against LSU on Oct. 31 but ultimately did not play in any games in 2020.
What’s next: Foster-Allen’s injury issues were likely a big hindrance in the true freshman never seeing the field last fall. He’ll look to bounce back this year as he competes to help fill the void left by Bryant’s apparent transfer.
Marquis Burks, three-star defensive tackle (JUCO)
The expectations: Burks was another junior college pick-up for Auburn that could provide immediate depth and be able to play meaningful snaps for the Tigers over the course of the season.
The results: Burks earned playing time in the Tigers’ first two games against Kentucky and Georgia but did not play in six of the next seven games. He returned against Mississippi State and also played against Northwestern and ended the season with four tackles in five games.
What’s next: Burks was limited as one of Auburn’s reserves and will return in 2021 with more experience and a chance to earn a bigger role. He’ll have plenty of competition at the defensive tackle position, though, including incoming four-star signee Lee Hunter.
Chayil Garnett, three-star dual-threat quarterback
The results: Garnett was one of four true freshmen who did not appear in a game during the 2020 season.
What’s next: Garnett was the fourth-string quarterback for Auburn behind Nix, Grant Loy and Cord Sandberg, and the path forward for him doesn’t look much easier. While Loy and Sandberg’s statuses remain uncertain, he’ll now have to compete with true freshman Dematrius Davis plus any other quarterback Harsin and his staff decide to bring in.