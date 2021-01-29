Re-examining Auburn’s 2020 signing class after one season

The results: Like Steiner, Riley worked his way into the rotation at times in 2020 and showed flashes of becoming a strong SEC defender in due time. He got his first start in the Tigers’ fourth game against South Carolina and ultimately played in all 11 games and recorded nine tackles, including four in the season-ending Citrus Bowl.

What’s next: Britt also spoke highly of Riley during the year, comparing his size to Carlos Dansby and saying he looks like he’s floating through drills. Riley stepped up at times as a freshman, and he has the makings of a player who could fully emerge come 2021.

Dre Butler, four-star defensive end (JUCO)

The expectations: Butler signed with Auburn with a year of junior college ball under his belt and looked for an opportunity to establish himself among a defensive line that needed multiple people to step up.

The results: Butler missed Auburn’s first two games for undisclosed reasons but carved out a bigger role as the year went along. He played in nine games in his sophomore season, recorded a season-high five tackles against Tennessee on Nov. 21, registered his first career sack on Mississippi State on Dec. 12 and got the start at defensive tackle against Northwestern on Jan. 1.