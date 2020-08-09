Read and react: Long leaders on the field, SEC content to follow off the field

The East Alabama Medical Center nearby on Friday celebrated having 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, marking a new low since July 4, though officials have called for individuals to be even more vigilant with their mitigation measures as schools are opening.

They fear a new spike. But as far as sports are concerned, by waiting for Sept. 26, the SEC has time to figure out if it’s going to pack it in for the spring like the MAC — the first Division I FBS conference to make that call.

The SEC on Friday finalized the opponents for each team in its new 10-game, conference-only plan for the season, but it has yet to announce dates for those games outside the target opening day of Sept. 26.

The ACC is set to start its season two weeks earlier, with Miami playing UAB on Sept. 10 and the bulk of the league playing openers on Sept. 12.

Auburn saw two players opt out of football season last week, including standout linebacker Chandler Wooten, who said he is expecting to become a father in November, and reserve defensive back Traivon Leonard, who says he has contracted COVID-19 and he has faced grim symptoms that would prevent him from playing at his usual ability this year.