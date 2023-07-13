Auburn University basketball may be in the offseason for the summer, but there are Tigers that will take to the court in the month of July.

Participating in the 10th running of The Basketball Tournament, team War Ready will feature some big names from past Auburn teams as they look to make a run through this year’s bracket.

Zep Jasper from last year’s Auburn roster is set to join fellow Auburn alums including three members of the 2019 Final Four team and 2008-10 sharpshooter Tay Waller, who is making his War Ready debut.

War Ready plays Louisville alumni on the team The Ville on July 25 at 6 p.m. It’ll be somewhat of a road game for War Ready, as The Ville is the de facto regional host at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

Shortened to TBT, The Basketball Tournament is designed to make pickup basketball mainstream. Founded by Jon Mugar and highlighted by its $1 million prize, TBT runs in the summer and brings competition-level basketball to television in an otherwise slow time of year for men’s basketball.

LaRon Smith, who played with the Tigers for the 2016-2017 season, will be joined by Shaun Willet, who played at Queens University from 2017-2019 and Quantez Robinson, who played at Auburn from 2005-2008.

From Auburn’s NCAA Final Four run in 2019, Horace Spencer, Malik Dunbar and Danjel Purifoy will make a combined return for War Ready. That unit will bring chemistry from their time together, but overall, Moschella thinks the entire group will gel well.

“It’s cool having (Robinson) play with some of the younger guys,” said general manager Matt Moschella. “It’s a good group of that all actually like each other. That’s a main part of stuff like this.”

Jasper was a recent addition to the roster, committing to play after the TBT’s registration deadline. Auburn fans helped raise more than $1,000 on GoFundMe earlier this month to help Moschella pay for the late entry fee and get Jasper on the roster.

“It’s just a different group of Auburn guys giving the basketball junkies something to watch over the summer,” Moschella said.

The Ville is the Louisville alumni’s first TBT team, but it features players from the team’s 2013 national championship roster, so they know what success looks like.

If War Ready can advance, the team will play play on July 27 against either the Jackson TN Underdawgs or Eberlein Drive. TBT airs on the ESPN family of networks, so basketball fans will have 63 games to look forward to at the end of the month.

Moschella sees it as a tough draw to play in Louisville but if War Ready can get that first win, the remainder of the bracket should present less of a problem. The team hopes to grow off their first-ever win in last year’s TBT, which can be a jumping off point going into this year.

They’re also approaching training camp differently in 2023. Players and staff will be living together in a rental home in Orlando rather than separating into shared hotel rooms. This way, they can spend time developing chemistry throughout two-a-day training, rather than splitting up at the end of each day.

“We can have the whole team together, have team dinners and stuff like that,” Moschella said. “That’ll be a big help to us this year.”

In addition to being players who were stars on the Plains, they’re playing in their free time and sometimes on their own dime. The team puts together a GoFundMe page to help raise funding for travel, but Moschella says it isn’t a paid opportunity. Players are giving up their own time in the offseason to come and play, so donated funds can help balance costs and let the team focus on the basketball. “Last year we got to experience our first win,” Moschella said. “We’re building off that to hopefully make a big run this year.”

It only takes six games to win the whole thing, with quarterfinals held in late July, semifinals on August 2 then a winner-take-all championship on August 3 in Philadelphia.