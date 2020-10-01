‘Ready to fight’: Auburn looks to spark run game against Georgia

In Saturday’s season opener, the Auburn Tigers had a so-so game on the ground against Kentucky. Now, the challenge for the Tigers is to jump start their rushing attack against one of the SEC’s top defenses.

Auburn running backs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and Tank Bisby had 20 carries for 55 yards — an average of 2.8 yards per carry — in the Tigers’ season-opening victory over Kentucky. While Bo Nix’s contributions of five carries for 34 yards helped move the run game along, the other backfield members know they’ll have to do more against a Bulldogs’ defense that held Arkansas to 2.8 yards per carry last week.

“I feel the first time it was just something to get warmed up to see what we needed to work on. We see the things we need to work on and we’re just going to improve every week,” said Shivers, who led the way with six carries for 29 yards. “Our running game is going to be more productive, it was just the first game and week one. We see the things we need to work on and we’re going to get better every week. I feel like the running game is going to be improved.”