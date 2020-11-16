'Ready to get back': Auburn plans to play Tennessee after coronavirus issues

After a tough week during which Auburn had its first positive coronavirus cases of the football season, it looks like it’s mostly business as usual for the Tigers entering another game week.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday the team has had no new positive cases since Wednesday, at which point the team had 10 players test positive along with three staff members. Malzahn expects some of the players who have had to sit out will be back for the Tennessee game but not all of them.
“We’re trying to get back into the swing of things … We’re just kind of going into game-week routine. We’re excited to play this next game versus Tennessee. That’s really where we’re at,” Malzahn said. “With everything we went through last week and the practices we had this week, there have been a whole lot of young guys and new guys and getting them prepared. We’ll be having some of our other guys come back, but the good thing is we’re developing depth. It’s kind of ‘Next man up.’
“Everybody has to be ready to go in this kind of climate. The big thing for us is we’re just excited we’re going to be able to play this week at this point. We’re ready to get back on the field.”
Malzahn explained the team practiced in shells on Friday, their first practice back after pausing activities early in the week. He said half the practice was about the players focusing on themselves and cleaning up any lingering issues, while the other part was geared toward the Volunteers specifically.
Malzahn noted it will have been 21 days since Auburn had played a game when the Tigers host Tennessee on Saturday. In his mind, handling the week to come is all about the players buying into the message that the coaches have repeated since fall camp: this year is going to be different.
“We knew this was going to be a very unique year. We knew there were going to be some challenges, and this is just one of them,” Malzahn said. “There was a lot of positive energy the last three days. We’ll have an off day [Monday], and it will be normal Tuesday practice as far as game week. There’s nothing like routine from a player and coach’s standpoint.”
Malzahn was optimistic about how the players would handle the days to come in part because it’s not an entirely new challenge for them. Auburn dealt with positive cases during fall camp that temporarily shut down workouts, and ever since Malzahn said he made it a point to remind players at some point positive cases would likely occur.
In that same vein, the Tigers’ coaches made sure during fall camp to rotate players in and out at different positions to prepare in case key players were held out. The hope now is those early repetitions pay dividends for those players now tasked with playing bigger roles.
“I know [the rotations] helped. But it's kind of, it's such a unique year that it's a next-man-up mentality,” Malzahn said. “In years previous, if you lost a guy or two — like the wrong guy or two — [it was] like the sky's falling. But it's just kind of, you've got to turn the page, next man up. You've got to adapt. That's a big key to this season.”
Malzahn said he didn’t know yet how many players Auburn would be without Saturday, and the possible absence of a number of players could provide an opportunity for others to step up.
Malzahn explained that the younger players — specifically the freshmen — are starting to grow up, and he told the group the other day they’re no longer freshmen with six games under their belt. There are also the older, more-experienced players who have served in backup roles who could be asked to start or play more snaps if the people above them on the depth chart are held out.
The eighth-year Auburn head coach has stressed the importance of having a next-man-up mantra during a season unlike any that came before it. Based on what Malzahn has seen since Friday, there are a number of players who have put that attitude on display.
“[It’s] that feeling that when you get out there with the one's, you look around and, hey, man, I've got a responsibility to know exactly what my assignment is and be able to execute and play at that level,” Malzahn said. “[It’s] just that feeling that individuals get as far as when a team counts on you. I think that's really the biggest thing. That's a real, real special feeling. The urgency really kicks in for guys when they have that opportunity in all three phases.”
