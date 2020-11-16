'Ready to get back': Auburn plans to play Tennessee after coronavirus issues

Malzahn noted it will have been 21 days since Auburn had played a game when the Tigers host Tennessee on Saturday. In his mind, handling the week to come is all about the players buying into the message that the coaches have repeated since fall camp: this year is going to be different.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knew this was going to be a very unique year. We knew there were going to be some challenges, and this is just one of them,” Malzahn said. “There was a lot of positive energy the last three days. We’ll have an off day [Monday], and it will be normal Tuesday practice as far as game week. There’s nothing like routine from a player and coach’s standpoint.”

Malzahn was optimistic about how the players would handle the days to come in part because it’s not an entirely new challenge for them. Auburn dealt with positive cases during fall camp that temporarily shut down workouts, and ever since Malzahn said he made it a point to remind players at some point positive cases would likely occur.

In that same vein, the Tigers’ coaches made sure during fall camp to rotate players in and out at different positions to prepare in case key players were held out. The hope now is those early repetitions pay dividends for those players now tasked with playing bigger roles.