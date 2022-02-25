‘Ready to rock and roll’: Auburn gymnastics hosts Kentucky

From where he stood as head coach, Graba saw something simple: Lee helped pick up her teammates after her teammates helped pick her up earlier in the season.

Lee in January was catching up after missing preseason practices with Dancing With The Stars.

“I remember when she was trying to get her feet wet early in the season, that was the conversation with the girls with her: ‘Hey, we’re going to help you solidify where you need to be,’ but at some point it’s going to switch,” Graba said last Friday. “It’s going to be, ‘You’re going to have to help us as we solidify.’ That’s really what was going on tonight. We’re taking some chances, we’re moving some people around. … With that goes a little bit more tension, a little bit more anxiety, and we just need leaders to lead.”

Movement comes by way of upgrades: Like Lee, whose new vault gave her a 10.0 start value on the event, junior Cassie Stevens is hard at work trying to compete a Yurchenko 1.5 — which has 10.0 scoring potential, up from the 9.95 scoring potential of the Yurchenko full which she threw in meets earlier this season.