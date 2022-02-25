‘Ready to rock and roll’: Auburn gymnastics hosts Kentucky

It’s a top-10 showdown in every way but the book.
No. 5 Auburn hosts Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with Suni Lee returning to the gymnastics floor after her superstar performance last week, and with the Wildcats still looking for one more road score to qualify for the NQS rankings.
After this one, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba figures, Kentucky will be right there in the top 10 with the Tigers. “Our girls know it,” he shrugged. “There’s no secret Kentucky’s ready to rock and roll and is going to be a player all the way to the end.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, look to answer the challenge and carry the torch Lee helped reignite last week.
It’s grind time at this stage of the season, the Auburn gymnasts agree, as wear and tear adds up on the human body after so many superhuman leaps and flips. Last week at Georgia, Auburn was heavily favored going into the meet, but the Tigers started slow and trailed after the first rotation.
That’s when Auburn’s superstar went supernova: Lee closed bars strong when Auburn was against the wall and couldn’t avoid a slip, then on vault she debuted her new half-on front layout, a vault routine which had never been competed before in the NCAA. She nailed it, won the event, and went on to win the meet’s event title on all four events. With Lee leading the way, Auburn clinched up only its second win in Athens ever.
From where he stood as head coach, Graba saw something simple: Lee helped pick up her teammates after her teammates helped pick her up earlier in the season.
Lee in January was catching up after missing preseason practices with Dancing With The Stars.
“I remember when she was trying to get her feet wet early in the season, that was the conversation with the girls with her: ‘Hey, we’re going to help you solidify where you need to be,’ but at some point it’s going to switch,” Graba said last Friday. “It’s going to be, ‘You’re going to have to help us as we solidify.’ That’s really what was going on tonight. We’re taking some chances, we’re moving some people around. … With that goes a little bit more tension, a little bit more anxiety, and we just need leaders to lead.”
Movement comes by way of upgrades: Like Lee, whose new vault gave her a 10.0 start value on the event, junior Cassie Stevens is hard at work trying to compete a Yurchenko 1.5 — which has 10.0 scoring potential, up from the 9.95 scoring potential of the Yurchenko full which she threw in meets earlier this season.
The goal is to throw bigger and better scores in the postseason, and in the meantime, improve the team’s National Qualifying Score and shore up a favorable positioning in the NQS rankings.
The NQS rankings determine postseason seeding at NCAA Regionals, and they’re calculated with each team’s top six scores, three of which must be away.
Kentucky has only been in two road meets so far this season and the Wildcats will be a high-ranking team in the NQS rankings next week if they throw scores like the ones they’ve been throwing all season. Kentucky is 10th nationally in scoring average.
“Kentucky and us, the last five or six years, it’s been a real rivalry,” Graba said. “These guys are really good. If they were involved in the rankings, they’d be anywhere between eighth and 10th right now. They’re a tremendous program and as soon as they get this road score, they’re going to be in the top 10.
“So it’s a top-10 matchup for us. We’re viewing it that way. It’s just like an LSU, it’s just like when Missouri came to town, it’s a team that wants to win. They want to beat us and we’re going to have pressure on us.”
Auburn can improve its NQS by topping the 197.350 that it scored at home in January against Iowa State.
Stevens said her Yurchenko 1.5 is getting better every week. If she upgrades like Lee did, Auburn’s scoring potential improves that much more.
Then she’ll pass that baton to the next gymnast working to throw a more difficult skill.
“I did warm one up at Georgia, but I wasn’t necessarily trying to get in, I was just trying to get some good meet-setting experience for that. I’m planning on doing the same this weekend, but with more of the goal of getting in,” she laughed. “It’s been improving.”
Stevens in the coaches’ top eight on vault going into meet day. After eight gymnasts warm up on each event Friday before the meet, the Auburn coaches pick their six starters out of the group.
Lee seems poised to compete in the all-around again this week while fellow freshman Sophia Groth is back in the top eight on all events, too, possibly primed to compete in the all-around for the second consecutive week.
Aria Brusch is back on the gym floor for the first time after missing two meets with injury, set to warm up on bars if not compete.
The team’s top eight for each event are as follows:
Vault — First rotation
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Sophia Groth
Sara Hubbard
Suni Lee
Tara Walsh
Cassie Stevens
Adeline Sabados
Bars — Second rotation
Suni Lee
Derrian Gobourne
Aria Brusch
Adeline Sabados
Piper Smith
Cassie Stevens
Sophia Groth
Gabby McLaughlin
Beam — Third rotation
Suni Lee
Sophia Groth
Olivia Hollingsworth
Piper Smith
Cassie Stevens
Gabby McLaughlin
Morgan Leigh Oldham
Allie Riddle
Floor — Fourth rotation
Suni Lee
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Sara Hubbard