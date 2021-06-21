Ready up: Auburn’s TBT alumni basketball squad accepted into 64-team tournament field

War Ready, Auburn men’s basketball’s alumni squad, is officially ready for play.
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced on Monday that War Ready has been accepted into the 64-tournament field. The squad will play in the West Virginia regional at Charleston Coliseum from July 17-21.
The team, which is unaffiliated with Auburn University, enters as a five seed and will take on the 12-seed Bucketneers – comprised of ETSU alumni – in a first-round game on Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. CT. If War Ready advances to the second round, it will face the winner of Armored Athlete and HBCUnited on Monday, July 19.
The third and final game of the West Virginia regional will take place on Wednesday, July 21. TV broadcast information is to be announced.
War Ready is organized by Matt Moschella and coached by former Auburn guard Frankie Sullivan. The team is made up of several familiar faces in Auburn men’s basketball’s history: Cinmeon Bowers, Bryce Brown, Kareem Canty, Josh Dollard, TJ Dunans, Malik Dunbar, TJ Lang, DeSean Murray, Danjel Purifoy and Laron Smith.
In addition to the 10 Auburn alums, the team also has Isaiah Williams, who spent time at Samford and Georgia State.
Brown, Purifoy and Dunbar were part of Auburn’s run to the Final Four in 2019. Smith played at Auburn on the 2016-17 team. Murray played at Auburn from 2014-18. Bowers played at Auburn from 2014-16 and played in TBT once before, in 2018, then with the team Golden Eagles — a Marquette alumni team.
Dunans and Canty played at Auburn in 2015-16, Lang from 2014-17 and Dollard from 2005-08.
Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in championship weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31 and semifinals on Aug. 1. The TBT Championship game will be August 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.
The Auburn alums will look to take their play in the TBT a step further this year. Last year War Tampa – the team’s original name before an offseason rebrand – lost in the first round to House of ’Paign, a group of Illinois alums.