Ready up: Auburn’s TBT alumni basketball squad accepted into 64-team tournament field

War Ready, Auburn men’s basketball’s alumni squad, is officially ready for play.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced on Monday that War Ready has been accepted into the 64-tournament field. The squad will play in the West Virginia regional at Charleston Coliseum from July 17-21.

The team, which is unaffiliated with Auburn University, enters as a five seed and will take on the 12-seed Bucketneers – comprised of ETSU alumni – in a first-round game on Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. CT. If War Ready advances to the second round, it will face the winner of Armored Athlete and HBCUnited on Monday, July 19.

The third and final game of the West Virginia regional will take place on Wednesday, July 21. TV broadcast information is to be announced.

War Ready is organized by Matt Moschella and coached by former Auburn guard Frankie Sullivan. The team is made up of several familiar faces in Auburn men’s basketball’s history: Cinmeon Bowers, Bryce Brown, Kareem Canty, Josh Dollard, TJ Dunans, Malik Dunbar, TJ Lang, DeSean Murray, Danjel Purifoy and Laron Smith.

In addition to the 10 Auburn alums, the team also has Isaiah Williams, who spent time at Samford and Georgia State.