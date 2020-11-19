'Real blessed and real honored': Gus Malzahn gears up for 100th game as Auburn head coach

Sporting a dark suit and an orange tie, Malzahn greeted Auburn fans before addressing the world as the Tigers’ new head football coach. He understood what the job entailed from his time as an assistant, and as he spoke to an Auburn Family that would soon get to know him much better, he conveyed what he wanted the program to become under his leadership.

“I stand up in front of you today, and I’m just tickled to death. It’s a true honor for me to be the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. I spent three years here, and I can honestly say it was the best three years of our lives for my family and myself, and I feel connected forever being an Auburn man with the Auburn Family,” Malzahn said in his introductory speech. “I will do everything in my power for the Auburn Tigers to be successful. Our players are going to be great examples for this university on and off the field. They’re going to be men of character. I just got through talking to them. That’s the first thing I expect for them. The winning will take care of itself.