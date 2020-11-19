'Real blessed and real honored': Gus Malzahn gears up for 100th game as Auburn head coach

When Gus Malzahn stepped to the podium in the Rane Room at Auburn's athletics complex on Dec. 4, 2012, the 47-year-old knew what the expectations at his new job would be.
Sporting a dark suit and an orange tie, Malzahn greeted Auburn fans before addressing the world as the Tigers’ new head football coach. He understood what the job entailed from his time as an assistant, and as he spoke to an Auburn Family that would soon get to know him much better, he conveyed what he wanted the program to become under his leadership.
“I stand up in front of you today, and I’m just tickled to death. It’s a true honor for me to be the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. I spent three years here, and I can honestly say it was the best three years of our lives for my family and myself, and I feel connected forever being an Auburn man with the Auburn Family,” Malzahn said in his introductory speech. “I will do everything in my power for the Auburn Tigers to be successful. Our players are going to be great examples for this university on and off the field. They’re going to be men of character. I just got through talking to them. That’s the first thing I expect for them. The winning will take care of itself.
“It’ll be fun for our fans, and we’ll get this thing turned around. My goal for this is to get this thing turned around and play championship football like Auburn expects.”
Nearly eight years later, Malzahn remains the man in charge at Auburn, and on Saturday he’ll pass a significant milestone as the face of the program.
Saturday’s game against Tennessee marks Malzahn’s 100th as Auburn head coach, which would make him only the fifth coach in program history to coach triple-digit games at the school. Malzahn’s company includes some of Auburn’s most-revered coaches: Mike Donahue, Ralph “Shug” Jordan, Pat Dye and Tommy Tuberville.
“Yeah, wow. That's pretty neat. I'm blessed to be coaching my 100th game here for the Auburn Tigers,” Malzahn said this week. “[There’s been] so many great players that I've been able to coach and win some football games. I'm real blessed and real honored, and I'm looking forward to coaching the 100th game.”
Malzahn’s statistics at Auburn are strong: he has a 66-33 overall record, won the SEC and was the national title runner-up in his first season at the helm. He has also yet to suffer a losing season, making him the first coach since John Heisman in the late 1890s to lead the Tigers for more than one season and accomplish that feat.
But the numbers mean little compared to the relationships Malzahn has built with so many players, which last beyond the point they take their uniforms off for the last time. Auburn’s current crop of players made that much clear.
Senior wide receiver Eli Stove credited Malzahn for giving him the nickname “Old Eli” when Stove was a freshman just getting settled into the program. He said Malzahn has been another father figure in his life, and he appreciated the way Malzahn has treated him, his family and the rest of the team.
Buck linebacker Derick Hall said he came to Auburn for a reason, and Malzahn was a big part of it. The sophomore said Malzahn treats his players like family, and the way he frequently invites them to his house drives home how much he loves and cares for the team.
“He’s one of the best guys in the business at what he does,” Hall said. “Being able to play for him is huge, and also being able to have him as my head coach.”
For Auburn junior offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, the bond with Malzahn goes beyond fun and football.
Manning was set to become a Tiger in early 2016, but on Thanksgiving Day 2015 he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. With his life suddenly turned upside down, Manning said Malzahn was there for him.
“The day after I got diagnosed, he called me and he told me and my family that everything was going to be OK. He told my family that I had an offer here at Auburn University,” Manning said. “I’m just so thankful for the opportunity he gave me to be able to come out and play football for Auburn University.”
Manning went through remission in the summer of 2016 and joined the team as a member of the 2017 signing class.
The reverence players like Manning, Stove and Hall have for Malzahn has been evident from time to time, including in the most recent game Auburn played this season.
Following the Tigers’ 48-11 victory over LSU on Oct. 31, senior linebacker K.J. Britt made it a point in the raucous postgame locker room to award the game ball to Malzahn. It had been a team effort to get the gift for their head coach — quarterback Bo Nix had quickly grabbed it once the game ended — and it was one that resonated with Malzahn, who said he couldn’t remember the last time the game ball ended up in his hands.
Malzahn didn’t hide his appreciation for the game ball, but he didn’t linger on it long and instead turned the attention back to his team. It will likely be the case again Saturday, when Malzahn puts his career achievement out of mind as he tries to lead Auburn to another SEC victory.
“We’re just kind of going into the game-week routine,” Malzahn said on Tuesday. “We’re excited to play this next game versus Tennessee. That’s really where we’re at.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!