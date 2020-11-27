‘Real look at the best’: Auburn enters mismatch with No. 1 Gonzaga eager to learn

Where everyone else sees a mismatch, the Tigers see an opportunity.

At this point, what else do they have to lose?

Auburn walks into the teeth of No. 1 Gonzaga today in Fort Myers, out-manned, out-gunned and still reeling from shocking news sent through the locker room this week — and, yet, Auburn is embracing the adversity.

Chances are the final score won’t be favorable to Bruce Pearl and his team. But they’re already looking forward to how they can learn from the lumps and improve from the experience seeing how a top-ranked team operates up close and in person.

Pearl said he jumped at the chance to get this game played.

Auburn (1-0) and Gonzaga (1-0) were both originally a part of the massive bubble event that organizers tried to put together in Orlando for this month, not unlike the NBA Playoff bubble there. The undertaking proved to be too big in scope to turn into reality, but after those early talks, Pearl said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few called him up and he was quick to answer.

“Mark called me and said, ‘Would you still be interested in playing?’ And I said ‘Absolutely,’” Pearl recounted earlier this week. “Why would you turn down the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country?