‘Real look at the best’: Auburn enters mismatch with No. 1 Gonzaga eager to learn

Where everyone else sees a mismatch, the Tigers see an opportunity.
At this point, what else do they have to lose?
Auburn walks into the teeth of No. 1 Gonzaga today in Fort Myers, out-manned, out-gunned and still reeling from shocking news sent through the locker room this week — and, yet, Auburn is embracing the adversity.
Chances are the final score won’t be favorable to Bruce Pearl and his team. But they’re already looking forward to how they can learn from the lumps and improve from the experience seeing how a top-ranked team operates up close and in person.
Pearl said he jumped at the chance to get this game played.
Auburn (1-0) and Gonzaga (1-0) were both originally a part of the massive bubble event that organizers tried to put together in Orlando for this month, not unlike the NBA Playoff bubble there. The undertaking proved to be too big in scope to turn into reality, but after those early talks, Pearl said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few called him up and he was quick to answer.
“Mark called me and said, ‘Would you still be interested in playing?’ And I said ‘Absolutely,’” Pearl recounted earlier this week. “Why would you turn down the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country?
“Even though — I mean, I’ve got the youngest team I’ve ever had — I think it’s really great that in the early season, our guys are going to get a real look at the best team that we might play in the next year or two, and that’s this year’s Gonzaga team.”
Pearl was previewing the matchup earlier this week on Auburn’s Tiger Talk radio show.
Gonzaga went 31-2 last season was poised to take a No. 1 seed into the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 turned the sports world upside down.
While organizers couldn’t pull of the massive Orlando bubble, Auburn and Gonzaga joined St. Joseph’s and Kansas for the four-team Fort Myers Tip-Off this week — and the Gonzaga game is the marquee matchup for Auburn’s trip.
“It’s an opportunity to see where we are, and as you know, I always talk about, early in the season, get exposed,” Pearl said bluntly. “We need to get exposed. What are we good at? What are we going to struggle in? And then, what do we need to do to try to make the adjustments to try to get better.”
Today’s game is set for a 10 a.m. tipoff on FOX. The Tigers will be battling a fast turnaround after Thursday afternoon’s game with St. Joseph’s.
Then, the Tigers plan to play at UCF on Nov. 30 in Florida before returning to the Plains to host South Alabama on Dec. 4 in Auburn Arena.
