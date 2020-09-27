'Really came alive': Auburn offense passes first test under Chad Morris

Entering Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky, one of the top storylines for the Auburn Tigers was the new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Although the afternoon was far from perfect, it’s safe to say Morris and the Tigers are off to a solid start.
The Tigers’ offense posted 324 yards, scored four touchdowns and did not commit a turnover in the 29-13 victory over Kentucky. The season debut was a strong one for several players including sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who was 16-of-27 passing for 233 yards and one touchdown.
With one game under Morris now in the books, Nix had nothing but positives to say about his new play-caller. He attributed Auburn’s lack of mistakes against the Wildcats to the team’s coaching.
“Coach Morris did a great job of getting us in the right positions, right plays and right formations. And just preparation for the game, we didn’t do a whole lot of crazy stuff. We just did a few things that he thought would be successful, and we came out there and were productive with it,” Nix said. “Obviously, we had a few penalties … but we really didn’t have those busts that really kill drives. We had a few of them, and that was kind of what hurt us. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a few drives that ended us early, but other than that I thought we moved the ball great.
“We got in a rhythm early. Coach Morris did a good job in the second half. He really could figure out what they were doing, and we got in a good rhythm. Our defense shortened the field for us. Overall in that second half, we really came alive.”
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn pointed out that because of the pandemic, the offensive players only had about six weeks with Morris and were then thrown into a game against a Kentucky defense that returned seven starters from 2019. Malzahn credited Morris for mixing in the run and the pass — Auburn ran the ball 30 times and attempted 27 passes — to try and keep the Wildcats honest throughout the afternoon.
While the Tigers’ offense impressed at times and the team did enough to earn a victory, there was still room for improvement going into Week 2.
Malzahn stressed the need to get better on third down, although the eighth-year head coach made that point about both sides of the ball. Auburn had issues extending drives once it reached third down in the first half, as the Tigers only converted one this down on four attempts in the opening two quarters compared to Kentucky going 8-of-10.
To Auburn’s credit, the Tigers responded in the second half by converting 50 percent of their third-down situations.
The other glaring issue from Saturday was the running game’s inability to really get going. Auburn ran the ball 30 times for 111 yards against the Wildcats, and running backs Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams and Tank Bisby averaged just over three yards per carry. The Tigers’ longest run was Shivers’ 11-yard carry during Auburn’s second drive of the game.
One of Auburn’s major personnel questions entering the season was how it would replace the production of JaTarvious Whitlow, who transferred to Western Illinois in the offseason. Through one game, that answer is still a work-in-progress.
For Malzahn, part of the issue against Kentucky was Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops’ defensive prowess.
“Worm (Shivers) did a really good job early, Tank came on and D.J. did his thing, too. We were able to hit a couple of gap schemes and go downhill a few times,” Malzahn said. “They were really good against the zone schemes. They're really held the point when we got big sets in, and they were really pressuring us. I mean, they're a good defense. Like I said, coach Stoops, I really feel like is one of the better coaches in our league. His teams are always prepared.”
After an unusual offseason in which the Tigers’ interactions with coaches were limited more than ever before, the offense came out Saturday and did enough to earn their first win of the season. The victory over the Wildcats was a start, and Malzahn, Morris and the rest of the offensive staff will look to shore things up prior to a big road matchup with Georgia.
“I'm just excited for our team. It gave us a good measuring stick of where we're at,” Malzahn said. “There's a lot of things we can clean up, but we'll work extremely hard to do that moving forward.”
