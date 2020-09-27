'Really came alive': Auburn offense passes first test under Chad Morris

“We got in a rhythm early. Coach Morris did a good job in the second half. He really could figure out what they were doing, and we got in a good rhythm. Our defense shortened the field for us. Overall in that second half, we really came alive.”

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn pointed out that because of the pandemic, the offensive players only had about six weeks with Morris and were then thrown into a game against a Kentucky defense that returned seven starters from 2019. Malzahn credited Morris for mixing in the run and the pass — Auburn ran the ball 30 times and attempted 27 passes — to try and keep the Wildcats honest throughout the afternoon.

While the Tigers’ offense impressed at times and the team did enough to earn a victory, there was still room for improvement going into Week 2.

Malzahn stressed the need to get better on third down, although the eighth-year head coach made that point about both sides of the ball. Auburn had issues extending drives once it reached third down in the first half, as the Tigers only converted one this down on four attempts in the opening two quarters compared to Kentucky going 8-of-10.

To Auburn’s credit, the Tigers responded in the second half by converting 50 percent of their third-down situations.