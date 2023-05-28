Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Auburn’s baseball team may have made an early exit from the SEC Baseball Tournament, but it leaves a part of it in Hoover for the rest of the week.

Familiar voices to fans who go to games in Auburn, public address announcers Ric Smith and Jason Harbison are two of three staff members who take over the PA at the Hoover Met during the tournament and they’ll be working until a champion is crowned.

Smith’s voice is the one coming through the speakers in Jordan-Hare Stadium on fall Saturdays, then Harbison is on the mic for baseball games at Plainsman Park but come tournament time, their voices echo through the Met for its week of games.

The third piece of the announcing trio in Hoover is Dr. Robert Levin, a retired pediatrician who is the voice of the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band. The three will rotate throughout the week to balance the use of their voice with the massive number of innings to be played.

Conveniently close to both Auburn and Tuscaloosa, it’s a simple thing for the SEC to fill its needs with staff from those nearby universities and the announcers enjoy the opportunity to get in on the fun.

The Auburn duo make the trek to Hoover during tournament week, following the Tigers north to lend their talents to the Southeastern Conference once their normal jobs are wrapped up for the year.

The Hoover Met is home only to Samford University’s baseball team, so the SEC completely takes over come tournament time. Fans can camp out, traffic backs up and baseball becomes king in Birmingham for five days.

He enjoys the baseball but more than that, Smith loves the community that’s grown around the tournament as people make it their home for the week. He’s only ever worked games in Hoover and says something special develops as the games begin.

“It’s such a warm and friendly environment,” Smith said. He sees fans coming year after year, sometimes even if their team didn’t qualify or if they’ve already been eliminated.

“You have these people from all of these different schools who have developed relationships over the years,” which is easily seen on Stadium Trace Parkway, lined with tents for tailgates but each is populated by fans wearing a variety of team colors.

“The same thing is true for those of us who work,” Smith said. After doing this for so long, Smith enjoys hanging out with all the different people he’s come to know through the years. It’s an event that requires a lot of staff work for a lot of hours, so he gets to spend a lot of time with those work friends.

“For Jason and Robert and myself, we’ve been doing this for years now and working with SEC staff from year to year to year,” Smith said. “For me, it’s just that environment that we have.”

Harbison is used to calling the names of Auburn players and the visiting teams but for Smith, these postseason assignments are an opportunity for him to call the names of players that will most certainly be the faces of Major League Baseball one day.

“The talent level of this tournament is remarkable,” Smith said, “so to see these players — and there’s so many over the years since I’ve been doing this for so long. There are so many names that I’ve called over the years that I see playing in the major leagues, which is really cool.”

Smith has been involved with the tournament since 2007, so he’s seen a lot of big names come through and that’s no different in 2023, where he gets to announce the likes of LSU’s Paul Skenes, Florida’s Jac Caglione, Georgia’s Charlie Condon and countless others who could go on to be stars.

The SEC Tournament seems to breed its own brand of insane games, but Smith can’t point to a particular favorite because each tends to be so unique. He does call the championship game, though, and that one stands out from the rest.

“Those championship games, it’s a little different,” Smith said. “And it doesn’t matter who’s playing, it’s still going to be an exceptional game.”

Rotating between the 17 scheduled games, the two announcers from the Plains may only sound familiar to Auburn fans, but they’re doing the same job for everyone — stadium-wide announcements, lineups, promotions and anything else the role demands.

“Since we’re on this rotation, we have breaks,” Smith said. “It still involves a lot of time and a lot of energy, but we have time to take a break and grab something to eat, spend some time between games preparing for the next day.”

In those gaps of free time, Smith Harbison and Levin can get rest, but also watch games from the press box as teams get hot, cool off or individual players rise to the occasion when their team needs them most.

“It’s neat to see because the intensity tends to be a little higher,” Smith said. “You tend to see players that you might not see as much during the regular SEC weekend, especially pitchers because pitching is so important to a tournament that lasts all week long.”

It’s a team effort for the three PA announcers who work the tournament, with a schedule laid out before the seeding is announced so that they know what they’re getting into during each of the six days.

It was complete coincidence that Auburn’s two announcers were able to work the team’s games this year. Smith happened to have been assigned the final game on Tuesday, so he voiced the Tigers’ first game and then Harbison was doing the second Thursday game, so he got to see them play as well.

The Tigers just happened to be playing the games Smith and Harbison were given, so the duo got to see their hometown team play two of its three before the Tide knocked them out of the tournament in that Thursday game.