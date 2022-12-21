Rebound out West: No. 23 Auburn bounces back to top Washington on road

No. 23 Auburn may have started its two-game West Coast slate with a painful loss to USC on Sunday, but it ended the trip in a favorable fashion Wednesday, downing Washington 84-61 in Seattle.

“That was an important game for us,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Adversity reveals character, and obviously, losing Sunday to USC was disappointing. It's been a long trip. It's six days — five, six days now — and so of course, we had a long time to suck on that USC loss.”

A barrage of offense gave Auburn (10-2) its win against the Huskies, as four Tigers scored in double figures, the fourth time this season Auburn has had four or more players with at least 10 points.

Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome had 18 points each, with Chris Moore tallying 12 and Wendell Green Jr. posting 11, good for 70.2% of Auburn’s scoring. Pearl said his team believed it had the advantage in the front court, and that proved true, as 48 of their 84 points came in the paint. The Tigers were also 6-of-9 on layups and 8-of-8 on dunks.

Broome had a complete effort, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing five assists to go with his points. His rebound total was tied with Williams for a team-high. Freshman Tre Donaldson also had seven assists.

The Tigers also had one of their better rebounding efforts in recent memory against Washington (9-4), out-rebounding their opponent 42-25, good for a plus-17 margin..

Auburn’s shooting efficiencies continued seeing improvement. The Tigers were 33-of-59 (55.9%) from the field and 8-of-17 from 3 (47.1%), the first of which was their second-best single-game percentage this year, and the latter tied for a single-game best.

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington's top scorer, finished the game with a team-high 15 points, but Auburn kept him at bay for much of the first half. He went into intermission with five points, and scored eight of his 10 second-half points in the final seven minutes.

“It's a game we kind of needed,” Pearl said. “Look, I told the guys before the game: We’ve gotta have this. Like, ‘I know we wanna go to the NCAA Tournament, right? What do we gotta do?’ We’ve gotta win games like this.”