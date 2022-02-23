Record breaker: Kessler takes hold of Auburn’s single-season blocks record

Walker Kessler has etched his name in the record books.
Bruce Pearl says Kessler is the best shot-blocker he’s ever coached, and now Kessler has the stats to prove it:
Kessler during Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss broke Auburn’s single-season record for blocks, now having swatted away 131 blocks and counting.
Kessler had eight blocks on the night Wednesday and passes the previous school record for blocks in a single season held by Kyle Davis, who had 126 blocks during the 2002-03 season.
“Walker is the best shot-blocker I have ever coached,” Pearl said. “He’s probably going to be the best I will ever coach.
“And after the game, I told him I want more,” Pearl said flatly.
Auburn’s larger than life center seems to make the impossible look easy, and he’s already put his name in the record books with two triple-doubles.
“That’s crazy,” Auburn guard Wendell Green said of Kessler’s record. “That’s a great accomplishment.”
Kessler needed four blocks to break the record and had five by halftime.
Davis himself congratulated Kessler on Twitter:
“I’m cool with my single season record is being broken,” Davis posted at halftime. “It’s been around since 03. It was broken by someone who has a phenomenal shot blocking ability.”
In the second half, it was all about adding to his record as Kessler continued to stalk opposing players inside and prevent them from scoring with three more blocks.
“He means a lot,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said of Kessler. “Sometimes we’re pressuring the ball and the guards end up going past us. … As soon as they go to the paint, we know he’s going to be right there to help us.”
Along with his record-setting block performance, Kessler neared another triple-double. He finished the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and his eight blocks in 28 minutes of action.