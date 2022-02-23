Record breaker: Kessler takes hold of Auburn’s single-season blocks record

Walker Kessler has etched his name in the record books.

Bruce Pearl says Kessler is the best shot-blocker he’s ever coached, and now Kessler has the stats to prove it:

Kessler during Wednesday’s game against Ole Miss broke Auburn’s single-season record for blocks, now having swatted away 131 blocks and counting.

Kessler had eight blocks on the night Wednesday and passes the previous school record for blocks in a single season held by Kyle Davis, who had 126 blocks during the 2002-03 season.

“Walker is the best shot-blocker I have ever coached,” Pearl said. “He’s probably going to be the best I will ever coach.

“And after the game, I told him I want more,” Pearl said flatly.

Auburn’s larger than life center seems to make the impossible look easy, and he’s already put his name in the record books with two triple-doubles.

“That’s crazy,” Auburn guard Wendell Green said of Kessler’s record. “That’s a great accomplishment.”

Kessler needed four blocks to break the record and had five by halftime.