RECORD BROKEN: Unique Thompson takes over the top of Auburn’s all-time rebounds list
AU Women’s Basketball

RECORD BROKEN: Unique Thompson takes over the top of Auburn’s all-time rebounds list

Women’s Basketball: Auburn vs Texas A&M

Auburn's Unique Thompson (20) celebrates with teammates during the team's game against Texas A&M on Jan. 28 in Auburn Arena.

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

Unique Thompson is the new queen of Auburn’s rebounds list, breaking a record that’s stood for 37 years.

Thompson broke Auburn’s all-time career rebounds record on Tuesday night at Mississippi State, passing Becky Jackson for the most boards by any single player in school history.

She tied the record with her ninth rebound of the game Tuesday and broke it with her 10th in the third quarter of action against the Bulldogs. Thompson ended the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The Tigers fell to Mississippi State 81-68, leaving Auburn with its 14th consecutive loss this season.

Thompson, the Tigers’ standout senior, entered Tuesday’s game with 1,109 career rebounds just behind Jackson’s then-record mark of 1,118.

Jackson set the record during her career from 1980-84 and it had stood ever since.

Thompson passed former Auburn greats DeWanna Bonner, Lori Monroe and Vickie Orr this season on her way to the record.

Thompson already holds the career double-doubles record at Auburn and is now set to leave the Plains with her name etched among greats and at the top of two major records lists.

She is one of the nation’s most productive rebounders, entering Tuesday’s game second in the country in Division I in rebounds per game with an average of 13 per contest.

Thompson passed Bonner for the double-doubles record last season, now with 55 posted in her career.

