Reeling on the road: Auburn men’s basketball can’t keep up in loss to Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers showed up at Ole Miss on Wednesday short-handed but still looking for their first SEC victory of the season.
Their play, however, ensured that search would continue into the weekend.
Auburn overcame a rough first half and made things interesting late but could not close the gap in a 72-61 loss. Auburn’s struggles came despite a career night from Jaylin Williams, who had a career-best 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.
The loss leaves Auburn (6-5, 0-3 SEC) with a three-game losing streak and their first 0-3 start to SEC play since 2016-17.
"Ole Miss does a nice job of changing defenses, and we struggled to score against the 1-3-1," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "You got to score in space, and they do a nice job of getting their hands up. We had guys that were open, and we just couldn’t deliver it on time and on target."
Auburn seemed totally out of contention with Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) when the Tigers found a groove late in the game.
After trailing the Rebels by as much as 18 in the second half, the Tigers roared to life in the final 10 minutes thanks in part to Jamal Johnson’s two 3-pointers along with yet another 3 from Williams, who had a career-high six 3-pointers in the loss.
"The zone bothered them a little bit. We got some defensive rebounds and obviously made some shots, didn't quit," Pearl said. "[We] didn't turn it over as much in the second half. That was the same thing at Texas A&M. We only had five turnovers in the second half against Texas A&M also, so that was an important part of having a little bit more success offensively."
Auburn closed the gap to within eight points when Ole Miss effectively slammed the door shut with seven unanswered points, the last being a thunderous dunk by Luis Rodriguez.
The scoring run — capped off by the Rodriguez dunk — changed the status of the game in the span of 39 seconds.
Auburn was in the mix with Ole Miss in the early minutes and even whittled away an eight-point lead at one point before the Rebels took control.
Auburn’s offense went flat nearly halfway through the opening half as the Rebels’ different zone defensive looks gave the Tigers fits. Auburn’s shooting issues coupled with its lack of depth at point guard in Justin Powell’s absence proved critical, as the Tigers went seven minutes and eight seconds between successful shots from the field.
What stood as a narrow Ole Miss lead quickly ballooned thanks in part to K.J. Buffen and Robert Allen, who together contributed nine points to fuel a one-sided 18-5 run. Williams mercifully ended the drought with 4:29 to go with a 3-pointer, but the Rebels remained in control and left the floor up 14 at the break.
Williams’ play was one of the lone highlights from Auburn’s opening half. Outside of Williams, the Tigers shot 5-of-18 from the field in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
As impressive as Williams was at times, the sophomore acknowledged after the loss the team as a whole has plenty to improve.
"We've just got to learn. Just move on," Williams said. "Watch a little bit of film but just move on to the next game. Because like, we're struggling to get back in transition and we're trying to figure out how to fix that and do better at that. Get in better shape. And then communicating is the big key in transition."
The difference in guard play was hard to ignore to open the action. Ole Miss’ guards rose to the occasion and were especially crucial in their 3-point shooting, as a Rebels squad that entered the game second-to-last in the SEC in its shooting from behind the arc confidently put up 16 3-pointers against a lagging Auburn defense and came through on six of those shots.
Auburn, meanwhile, was in such dire need at guard that walk-on Lior Berman entered the game with eight minutes to go in the first half.
Ole Miss only stretched its lead in the second half as the Tigers looked for answers. Williams, JT Thor and Dylan Cardwell delivered a few well-timed baskets after the break, and although the Tigers had the Rebels on their heels late the road squad’s late surge was too little and too late.
Auburn returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday when it hosts Alabama.