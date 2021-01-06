Reeling on the road: Auburn men’s basketball can’t keep up in loss to Ole Miss

The Auburn Tigers showed up at Ole Miss on Wednesday short-handed but still looking for their first SEC victory of the season.

Their play, however, ensured that search would continue into the weekend.

Auburn overcame a rough first half and made things interesting late but could not close the gap in a 72-61 loss. Auburn’s struggles came despite a career night from Jaylin Williams, who had a career-best 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

The loss leaves Auburn (6-5, 0-3 SEC) with a three-game losing streak and their first 0-3 start to SEC play since 2016-17.

"Ole Miss does a nice job of changing defenses, and we struggled to score against the 1-3-1," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "You got to score in space, and they do a nice job of getting their hands up. We had guys that were open, and we just couldn’t deliver it on time and on target."

Auburn seemed totally out of contention with Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) when the Tigers found a groove late in the game.

After trailing the Rebels by as much as 18 in the second half, the Tigers roared to life in the final 10 minutes thanks in part to Jamal Johnson’s two 3-pointers along with yet another 3 from Williams, who had a career-high six 3-pointers in the loss.