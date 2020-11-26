Throughout the storied history of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, it’s been a rare occasion in which the Crimson Tide diehards in attendance were reduced to total silence. Former Auburn wide receiver Kodi Burns still thinks back fondly to one of those times 10 years later.

Burns, who is now an assistant coach at his alma mater, was a senior in 2010 when the No. 2 Tigers rolled into Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama and keep their national championship hopes alive. The game encapsulated everything that was Auburn football that year: controversy, a slow start, Herculean efforts and an incredible finish.

The Tigers’ dramatic 28-27 victory — quickly dubbed “The Camback” thanks to quarterback Cam Newton’s in-game heroics — established another dot on the Tigers’ road map to their first national championship in 53 years. Thursday marked a decade since that time the Tigers downed the Crimson Tide, and for Burns and so many others it remains just as satisfying now as it was back then.

“Nothing sweeter than winning on the road against those guys. I mean, one of the top programs and obviously our rival in the Iron Bowl. It was like you could hear a pin drop,” Burns said. “We never doubted. Everybody believed the whole time that even though we're down 24-0 that we were going to refuse to lose and we were going to win the game no matter what happened … Nobody not at one point in the game doubted that we weren't going to come back and win the game.”

Down but not out

At the top of the Auburn radio broadcast on Nov. 26, 2010, play-by-play man Rod Bramblett set up the pending Iron Bowl matchup with a blast from the past along with a subtle hint at what had people talking nationwide.

“In football's modern era, Auburn has come into the season finale against Alabama with a perfect record on four occasions. Three times the Tigers took decisive victories, but the stakes were never higher than they are today,” Bramblett began. “History, lofty ranking — and even rumor and innuendo — mean nothing now. In two hours, the 75th edition of the most important rivalry in sports will be settled on the field of Denny Stadium.”

The rumor and innuendo Bramblett hinted at concerned Newton, whose recruitment to Auburn drew national headlines as the team emerged as a national front runner. The conversation surrounding the Heisman Trophy hopeful grew louder about the time Auburn vanquished Georgia on Nov. 16; two weeks later, the talk had yet to subside.

As Bramblett and the rest of the radio crew discussed the matchup, Steve Miller Band’s “Take the Money and Run” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son of A Preacher Man” blared in the background, both purposefully chosen as digs at Newton while he and the Tigers warmed up.

Whether or not Newton took shots like that personally, Auburn senior defensive back Demond Washington never saw him pay any attention to the chatter.

“To see him lock in — to cancel all the noise from the outside crowd, to just take one thing at a time and go into every practice and every meeting as a pro like he was — he handled that great,” Washington said.

Newton was zoned in according to his teammates, but the game’s beginning did not bode well.

Alabama — headlined by quarterback Greg McElroy, reigning Heisman winner Mark Ingram and star wide receiver Julio Jones — came out of the gates firing and jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to Ingram’s nine-yard rushing score and two McElroy touchdown passes. Auburn, meanwhile, was searching for first downs; the Tigers’ first three drives left them with negative-3 yards and were all three-and-outs.

“If they’re going to come back, Cam Newton is going to win the Heisman,” Gary Danielson said on CBS’ broadcast as the first quarter wound down. “You might as well just vote right after this game.”

Newton eventually made both of Danielson’s scenarios come true, but it wasn’t possible without his counterparts on the Auburn defense keeping the Tigers within striking distance.

The Auburn offense was still sputtering well into the second quarter, but the Tigers’ defense made three must-have stands before halftime that kept the team in the game.

Two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter, Auburn senior defensive lineman Antoine Carter heroically chased down Ingram and forced a fumble deep in Tigers’ territory that resulted in a touchback. Following another stalled-out drive by Auburn, the defense buckled down inside the Tigers’ five-yard line and forced a field goal to create a 24-0 contest.

The trifecta for the Tigers’ D came shortly after Auburn’s first offensive touchdown — Newton’s 36-yard strike to Emory Blake — when defensive lineman Nick Fairley pummeled McElroy then dove on the lost football situated just inside the Auburn 10.

Looking back, Washington chalked up the defense’s unphased attitude to experience. Auburn entered the game having trailed in seven of its 11 games that fall, so playing from behind and needing stops was nothing new.

Besides, Washington and his teammates felt by the time Fairley fell on the fumble that the Crimson Tide had emptied out its handy bag of tricks.

“At that point in the year, it was like — we were not numb to the situation, but we'd been in that situation so many times that we knew what we had to do,” Washington said. “They came out with a couple of great punches, but we knew that they gave us the best that they had. We knew there ain't too much more they can do to us, you know? They were up pretty good knowing that they were going to try and test our manhood and just pound the ball. Then it was our time to come back and do our thing.”

As Auburn went into the locker room trailing 24-7, head coach Gene Chizik, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and the rest of the staff knew what they had to do. Chizik and his assistants understood there were adjustments they needed to make, but they also knew they were leading a veteran-laden team that was prepared to handle a situation even as dire as trailing big on the road in the Iron Bowl.

Based on Burns’ recollection, the coaches mostly stayed huddled in their office during the game’s intermission. The players, meanwhile, set the record straight amongst themselves.

“You had several guys walking around — including myself — just [saying], 'Hey, they've done everything they're going to do. We're going to go out there in the second half, and we're going to win the game. Offense, let's do this thing. Defense, let's get a few stops and we're going to win the game,'” Burns said. “I mean, we had great coaches who had great schemes, but when it comes down to it in the game we have to make the plays as players.”

‘Here comes your play’

Auburn had begun to turn the page in the first half with the defense’s key plays and the Newton-to-Blake touchdown. When Newton found receiver Terrell Zachery in the third quarter, the Tigers had officially flipped the script.

Situated on the Auburn 30, Newton faked a hand-off before stepping back in the pocket and firing down the left sideline toward Zachery. Alabama safety and future first-round draft pick Marc Barron made a beeline for the football but overran the play, which allowed Zachery to make the catch, bounce off Barron then race to the end zone for the 70-yard score.

In no time flat, the Tigers were within 10 of the Tide.

Championship squads are often referred to as teams of destiny, but in Burns’ opinion Zachery’s play represented why that was truly the case for Auburn.

“To win a national championship, you've got to have a little bit of luck,” Burns said. “The safety actually didn't really bite, but Marc Barron — tough dude, obviously an NFL big-time safety — his shoulder came out I think the first half. So he was really out there playing with one shoulder, and he wasn't able to really make a play on the ball.

“Now, T-Zach would have probably caught it anyway, but the fact that we called that play at that moment at the right time — his shoulder was out, T-Zach makes a play on the ball and goes to the house — I mean, it was surreal.”

The Tigers’ defense continued to impress by forcing consecutive Alabama punts that left the door open for Newton and company. Newton came through yet again and called his own number on a one-yard touchdown run that created a 24-21 score with nearly 20 minutes to go in the game.

As everyone soon found out, Newton was just getting started.

Auburn avoided an unmitigated disaster late in the third following a muffed punt, as the Tigers’ defense held firm and only allowed a Jeremy Shelley field goal that stretched the Crimson Tide’s lead to six. It was yet another chance for Washington and the defense to shine; afterward, they watched intently on the sideline for the offense to follow suit.

Newton and the Tigers went to work looking for their first lead, but their plans quickly hit a snag when they faced a fourth-and-3 on their own 47. Chizik put the ball in Newton’s hands for a pass out of his pooch-punt formation, and Newton rewarded his coach’s confidence by firing a picture-perfect pass to Darvin Adams on the sideline to move the chains.

The Tigers turned to their ground game for the next four plays before a crucial third-and-4 from the Alabama 7-yard line. At that point, Malzahn went back to a concept that Chizik had harped on since he brought Malzahn on to run the offense in December 2008.

“When I first got hired here, Chizik would always say, 'Hey, the toughest play to handle in the red zone is the Y Delay,'” Malzahn said. “We had it, and we'd actually ran it before that time, but we hadn't up to that point as far as that year goes. We got in the perfect situation. I turned around and told Chiz, 'Here comes your play.’”

Newton sent Blake in motion pre-snap then faked a hand-off before rolling to his right as tight end Philip Lutzenkirchen paused on the right side of the line — seemingly preparing to block — until he leaked out to the left side of the field. The quarterback managed to side-step Alabama’s Courtney Upshaw then fired to Lutzenkirchen, who was wide open as he caught the ball and turned into the end zone.

Lutzenkirchen became an Auburn legend.

Auburn kicker Wes Byrum drove home the extra point, and Auburn had its first lead of the afternoon.

The Tigers were out in front, but the job was far from finished. Fittingly, it took a handful of plays from the offense as well as the defense to close the book on Alabama.

The Crimson Tide was playing without Jones, but that didn’t seem to hinder McElroy much as he kept the drive alive on a fourth-and-1 run with just over eight minutes to go in the game. After Ingram picked up another first down two plays later, the Tigers locked in: linebacker Eltoro Freeman and defensive back Neiko Thorpe stuffed Ingram for a two-yard loss and McElroy threw an incompletion to set up a crucial third-and-12 at the Auburn 36-yard line.

In the week prior to the game, Washington teased defensive back T’Sharvan Bell about a blitz defensive coordinator Ted Roof created for Bell, as Washington felt the blitz was better suited for him. Bell happily proved his teammate wrong with the game on the line, as he slyly scooted inside before the snap after lining up opposite a receiver, raced past the Crimson Tide right tackle then wrapped up McElroy and violently brought him to the ground.

The hit not only ended Alabama’s promising possession, but it ended McElroy’s night as well. The senior was concussed, which forced the Crimson Tide to turn to freshman A.J. McCarron the rest of the way.

Auburn got the ball back after the sack and worked the clock to the point that the Tigers faced fourth-and-inches on their own 36 with a little under three-and-a-half minutes to go. For the second time in the fourth quarter, there was no hesitation from the coaches: they would let Newton try and keep the drive alive.

Newton lined up in the shotgun formation with six men on the line of scrimmage, a receiver to the left and three backs set in front of him. He gathered an inaccurate snap with incredible ease before plunging over his linemen and rolling over the pile for a first down.

“That's part of it, you know? You're going there to win, and you know you're going to have to be aggressive to do that. That was just kind of the mindset,” Malzahn said. “It was our best play. We said, 'Hey, if we can't get a half a yard, then it is what it is. But let's win the game.’”

Newton’s first-down run allowed Auburn to burn nearly two more minutes of game time before punting the ball back to Alabama. As good as McCarron eventually proved to be, he couldn’t find the magic necessary to answer back. An incomplete pass on his fourth attempt brought a turnover on downs and sealed the improbable Auburn victory.

Once he kneeled out the clock, Newton raced around the field with his left hand covering his mouth, an apparent nod to all the talk surrounding him and the newfound silence from the Alabama fans. Newton had earned the spoils of victory that day courtesy 238 total yards, four touchdowns and too many game-altering moments to count.

While he was already the Heisman favorite, Newton’s performance against Alabama essentially meant the trophy’s engraver could get to work. For Burns, the game was just another example of what truly made Newton special.

“Being a quarterback is not necessarily about your skillset. A lot of times it's also about, you know, your charisma. Your makeup. Whenever you're down, you find a way to win the game,” Burns said. “I think it showed a lot about his character, who he is as a quarterback to really fight back like that. Like I said before, if you're down that much throughout the course of a game it's easy to start doubting.

“One thing he never did was doubt, so you really go as the quarterback goes. Everybody followed Cam's lead as well as the senior leadership on that team, and we found a way to get it done.”

While the Tigers celebrated thoroughly in a shocked Bryant-Denny Stadium, Bramblett sent the radio broadcast into the postgame as only he could.

“For the eighth time in 11 meetings, Auburn defeats Alabama, and today, inside the walls of Bryant's court, Newton's Law reigns supreme. Tigers 28, Alabama 27,” Bramblett bellowed. “A 24-point deficit erased, and Auburn finishes the regular season 12-0, and they go to Atlanta with a chance to play for a trip to Glendale, Arizona.”

‘Nothing better than that’

Auburn beat South Carolina in the SEC Championship Game before topping Oregon 22-19 for the program’s first national title since 1957. Fifteen of those Tigers wound up in the NFL, including Newton, the program’s third Heisman winner who has since made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015.

As for the coaches, Malzahn succeeded Chizik as head coach in 2013. The former Tigers’ play-caller has beaten Alabama three times since then, including in his debut year with the 34-28 “Kick Six” game that joined the 2010 game in legendary status.

The 2010 game remains a beloved memory for many involved. Malzahn said he expects it will be one he remembers well past his coaching days, and Burns said lessons from that game and that season — such as the priceless value of player-led teams — are instilled in his coaching efforts.

Thanks to his role on the staff, Burns will be back in Tuscaloosa on Saturday when the Tigers try to take down the Crimson Tide once again. While Auburn is once again preparing for a victory, it will take a lot to top 2010, when Burns and the Tigers went from begging for a break to being the only sources of sound in the 101,821-person stadium.

“To be down 24-0 and then look up at that scoreboard after the game and see that we won the game in the fashion that we did it, it was nothing short of a sweet feeling,” Burns said. “Just hearing a silent stadium and hearing that Auburn Family — that Auburn fanbase — chanting, 'It's great to be an Auburn Tiger', man, there's nothing better than that.”