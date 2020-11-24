'Relentless effort': Auburn defense seeks to shore things up before Iron Bowl

Malzahn said the objective for the defenders is to do a better job with the different run fits, make plays while facing 1-on-1 blocks and gang tackle as a group. Those corrections will be absolutely necessary against Alabama, which had its second-best rushing performance this fall against Kentucky on Saturday.

The rushing defense was an area of concern against Tennessee, but the Tigers made up for it in other ways — namely by taking advantage of one of the glaring mistakes the Volunteers made.

The Volunteers had seized momentum late in the third quarter Saturday when safety Smoke Monday intercepted Jarrett Guarantano’s pass and returned it 100 yards to hand the Tigers a 20-10 lead. Monday’s play was an important one, but what was equally impressive was how quickly his teammates set up blocks for the safety as he raced from his own end zone on his way to the opposite side of the field.

Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood said there aren’t specific drills Auburn does to block on interception returns and further explained the goal at practice is to turn those types of plays into habits. He emphasized how important the little things are in opportunities like that, and as Saturday proved that one play was instrumental in the Tigers taking the game over.