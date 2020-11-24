'Relentless effort': Auburn defense seeks to shore things up before Iron Bowl

In last Saturday’s victory over Tennessee, the Auburn defense took its lumps but ultimately made plays that made the difference in a 30-17 victory. Now, the Tigers’ defenders will look to learn from that performance before facing off with the nation’s top-ranked team.
The Tigers had their issues against the Volunteers, as Tennessee outgained them 464-385 and converted nine of its 15 third downs last Saturday. To Auburn’s credit, it managed to hold the Volunteers back when push came to shove, as the defense forced three field-goal attempts, produced a season-high four sacks and ended a potential go-ahead scoring drive for Tennessee with a pick six the other way.
“That's the sign of a good defense. We really buckled up in the red zone. We think we pushed them back. They missed two field goals, which was huge. We put a little pressure on the kicker, so I thought our defense fought their tail off — that's what they did,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “That's a good offensive line with a good running back — a couple good running backs. Our guys adjusted and they fought, and we kept them out of the end zone a lot.”
One of Auburn’s glaring issues last Saturday was stopping the run, which has been an issue off and on throughout the fall. Tennessee put up its second-best rushing total in 2020 against the Tigers by putting together 41 carries for 222 rushing yards — a 5.41 yards-per-carry average that was Auburn’s second-worst showing of the season.
Malzahn said the objective for the defenders is to do a better job with the different run fits, make plays while facing 1-on-1 blocks and gang tackle as a group. Those corrections will be absolutely necessary against Alabama, which had its second-best rushing performance this fall against Kentucky on Saturday.
The rushing defense was an area of concern against Tennessee, but the Tigers made up for it in other ways — namely by taking advantage of one of the glaring mistakes the Volunteers made.
The Volunteers had seized momentum late in the third quarter Saturday when safety Smoke Monday intercepted Jarrett Guarantano’s pass and returned it 100 yards to hand the Tigers a 20-10 lead. Monday’s play was an important one, but what was equally impressive was how quickly his teammates set up blocks for the safety as he raced from his own end zone on his way to the opposite side of the field.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood said there aren’t specific drills Auburn does to block on interception returns and further explained the goal at practice is to turn those types of plays into habits. He emphasized how important the little things are in opportunities like that, and as Saturday proved that one play was instrumental in the Tigers taking the game over.
Monday’s return was far from the first example this season of, first, an Auburn defender making an interception deep in his own territory and trying to run it back and, secondly, his teammates paving the way for a big return. Although the play proved to be the Tigers’ first pick-six of the season, Sherwood explained it’s part of a mentality for the defense by which they expect to score every time they touch the ball.
“If we’re playing that game and you get the ball in your hands, just go. The only thing I can say about the mentality of our defense is just relentless effort — you guys already know that — and it’s just fast. We’ll get to the ball, we’ll get the ball in our hands and we’re gone,” Sherwood said. “Wherever you look at, we’re at. Someone’s going to be there. If you see someone right there, 10 people are coming to clean up. I just say our mentality is just about being fast and physical.”
Auburn faced the tall task Saturday of playing a football game for the first time in 21 days, and understandably the performance was not picture-perfect on either side. The only concern is now the Tigers have to play their best game of the season as they try to beat an Alabama team that looks poised to make the College Football Playoff for the sixth time in seven years.
The good news for the defense is the players don’t need any extra motivation to bring their A-game against Alabama.
“We’ve definitely got a lot of respect for them. They’ve got a Heisman front runner at quarterback,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe, who had a team-high 12 tackles against Tennessee. “It’s the Iron Bowl. It’s Auburn versus Alabama. It’s going to be a whole different energy in the complex next week. We’re going to be really locked in and ready for them.
“You’re going to see a whole other Auburn team next week, I promise you.”
