Replace that tryptophan with adrenaline! It's Iron Bowl weekend and here's our big game day guide!

OK, by now you've watched a couple of tier 2 rivalry games (Egg Bowl anyone? Apple Cup?), which at the least has provided some time for the tryptophan to wear off.

Now it's time for the real deal. The big time. The Iron Bowl. Where anything can happen.

Here's some stuff that might be helpful if you're driving over for the big game, or even if you're just sitting on the couch.

Kickoff's at 2:39 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn's a three-score underdog. So what? There have been plenty of monumental Iron Bowl upsets.

And many of them, as you probably know, have occurred in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Click here to read about some of them.

What's the weather report for the game?

Last we checked, it's going to be partly cloudy with zerio chance of rain. Expect temperatures in the high 50s at kickoff and dropping into the 40s by the end of the game.

What are some fun things to do in Auburn on Friday?