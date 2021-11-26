Replace that tryptophan with adrenaline! It's Iron Bowl weekend and here's our big game day guide!

OK, by now you've watched a couple of tier 2 rivalry games (Egg Bowl anyone? Apple Cup?), which at the least has provided some time for the tryptophan to wear off.
Now it's time for the real deal. The big time. The Iron Bowl. Where anything can happen.
Here's some stuff that might be helpful if you're driving over for the big game, or even if you're just sitting on the couch.
Kickoff's at 2:39 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn's a three-score underdog. So what? There have been plenty of monumental Iron Bowl upsets.
And many of them, as you probably know, have occurred in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Click here to read about some of them.
What's the weather report for the game?
Last we checked, it's going to be partly cloudy with zerio chance of rain. Expect temperatures in the high 50s at kickoff and dropping into the 40s by the end of the game.
What are some fun things to do in Auburn on Friday?
At noon Friday, the Auburn women's basketball team tips off against Charleston Southern in Auburn Arena. Tickets are $6-$8.
At 2 p.m. Friday, "The Paul Finebaum Show" will be broadcasting live at the Wellness Kitchen Green Space.
At 4 p.m. Friday, check out "Football, Fans and Feathers, the raptor show at the Southeastern Raptor Center's amphitheater, at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway. This week's show features the recently retired Spirit and other bald eagles.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, you can tour the Tigers’ locker room – ready for game day. Just enter Jordan-Hare Stadium Gate 10 between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Can you tell me more about Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley?
Sure thing! Here's an assessment by head coach Bryan Harsin after Finley's first start, last week against South Carolina. And here's a profile from reporter Jordan Hill after Finley orchestrated a comeback over Georgia State earlier in the season.
So who are your experts picking to win the game?
Jordan, Justin and Jake are all picking Alabama. But in case you think that means something, those guys whiffed on Auburn's games the last two weeks, so if you're a Tiger fan, that's something to believe in.
I heard Auburn beat Bama in something earlier this week. What was that?
It was a food drive challenge that Auburn called the Beat Bama Food Drive. Both schools raised tons of food for people who need it, and Auburn went over the top.
Hey, speaking of over the top, what's Bo Jackson up to?
You mean besides starring in Heisman House commercials? He's preparing to bring Bo Bikes Bama to Auburn this spring.
Is there going to be a military flyover before the game?
While officials were being secretive about it, you can expect during the Iron Bowl for military aircraft to whoosh over the stadium during the National Anthem. For more about military flyovers and all that goes into planning one, click here.
What are some things I should know before tailgating?
Here’s a few:
- Because it's Thanksgiving weekend and classes aren't in session, you can claim your tailgating spot and start setting up at 6 a.m. But the Mell Corridor won't open for tailgating until 6 p.m.
- It is illegal to use university utilities.
- You must have a tent permit if your tent exceeds 399 square feet.
- Grills and generators are not permitted within 50 feet of campus buildings or on parking decks.
- Never operate a generator in wet conditions.
What are key events and things to do counting down to kickoff?
8 a.m.: Parking lots open; live broadcast of "Marty & McGee" at Wellness Kichen Green Space on Auburn campus
9 a.m.: Live broadcast of "SEC Nation" at Wellness Kichen Green Space on Auburn campus
10:30 a.m.: Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on Nichols Center Lawn; Home Plate Tailgate at Plainsman Park Parking Lot
8 a.m.: Auburn Sports Network begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show outside Gate 7 and broadcast on 93.9 FM
12:30 p.m.: Tiger Walk beginning at the intersection of Samford and Donahue drives; gates open to Jordan-Hare Stadium
1:30 p.m.: Spirit March at the corner of Heisman and Donahue drives
2:10 p.m.: Pre-game festivities on the field
2:39 p.m.: Kickoff!
What are the off-campus transit stops?
Save yourself the headache of parking on campus or downtown by taking Tiger Transit from one of these locations; buses start rolling at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (masks required):
- Duck Samford Park, Airport Road, Auburn (100 yards on left after entering park)
- City of Auburn Softball Complex, 2560 South College Street, Auburn (large parking lot near top of complex)
- Auburn Mall, 1627-53 Opelika Road, Auburn (off Mall Boulevard near Belk’s parking lot)
- TigerTown, 2199 TigerTown Parkway, Opelika near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lots)
OK, what are the best games to watch at my tailgate?
1. No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan, 11 a.m. on FOX: Buckeyes and Wolverines battle for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and probably the College Football Playoffs too.
2. Florida State at Florida, 11 a.m. on ESPN: Seminoles and Gators, each 5-6, battle to gain bowl eligibility and to impress head coaching candidates.
3. Army at Liberty, 11 a.m. on ESPN+: Where would Auburn be right now if the Tigers hadn't parted ways with Malik Willis, Liberty's quarterback and the No. 2 QB on Mel Kiper's board? Nevermind. Pour yourself another drink.
4. No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. on ABC: Could unbeaten Georgia be facing a TWO-loss Bama team next week in Atlanta? Hey, don't stop believing. Oh yeah, and pour yourself another drink.
I've got a digital-only ticket. What's up with that?
Yeah, you and everybody else. Auburn is shifting to digital-only ticketing, which is new for many fans in 2021.
Tickets for Auburn football games are to be bought and sold digitally. Fans will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium by scanning a code on the face of their smartphone.
Physical tickets don’t exist outside few exceptions, and even fans trying to buy tickets on gameday will have to do it online.
Auburn football shifted to digital tickets in 2020, but many more fans will be using digital tickets for the first time this season as Jordan-Hare Stadium opens back up to full capacity.
What should I take with me into the stadium?
- A charging cord for your phone. There are nine charging stations in the stadium.
- Your credit card. None of the concessions or merchandise vendors in the stadium take cash.
- An empty water bottle or cup to fill up at the complimentary water refill stations.
- One clear, factory-sealed bottle of water. No other outside drink and no food is permitted.
- A clear bag. No non-clear bags, including purses, camera bags and backpacks, are permitted.
What are some things I should know once I get inside the stadium?
- Don’t forget those charging stations for your electronic devices. There are nine of them.
- Don’t forget those water refill stations.
- Wi-Fi is available in Jordan-Hare when you select “AU_Guest”
- Need assistance or have an issue to report? Text your issue and your location to the stadium’s command and control center at 334-591-HELP.
- If you leave the stadium, you cannot return without a new ticket. You can receive an emergency or medical need pass at the First Aid Station at Section 46.
- Designate a location both inside and outside the stadium to meet friends and family if you get separated.
- At the concession stand, you’ll pay $5 for a hot dog, $4.25 for a 24-oz. fountain soda or 20-oz. bottled soda, and $2 for a bottled water. Other popular items include Conecuh sausage for $7, nachos for $5 and roasted peanuts for $4.
- Concession-stand specialty items include Zoner’s Pizza ($10), Philly Connection ($10), Dippin’ Dots ($5/$8), and sandwiches from Full Moon BBQ ($8), Momma Goldberg’s ($8) and Chick-fil-A ($7).
I'm watching this one from the living room. Who's airing the game on TV and radio?
The game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m.
Andy Burcham and Stan White will have the radio call with Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Sports Network. The broadcast can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.
Hey, are those three new statues outside the stadium?
Yes, they are. And they’re in honor of three great AU coaches: Jordan, Hare and Dye. Read about the unveiling several weeks ago.
Where's the new marker commemorating Auburn's first Black student?
It's on the path between the main library and Samford Hall. Click to here to learn more about the remarkable story and bravery of Harold Franklin.
Got any restaurant recommendations?
Restaurants around the area are bracing for a big-business gameday weekend.
The Depot, usually closed on Sunday, will be open for brunch on Sunday because, you know, it's Iron Bowl weekend. Read more here.
Lucy's is a popular brunch spot. Read more here.
Byron's Smokehouse is a good source for tailgate barbecue, and it offers a hearty, reasonably priced breakfast. Read more here.
That includes local favorite Niffer's, which is celebrating 30 years as a staple in the area. Read more here.
It also includes Amsterdam Cafe, an alumni favorite and a very short stroll from campus. Read more here.
And if you're looking to pick up barbecue by the pound and sides by the quart for your tailgate, there are plenty of places to choose from.
Looking for a restaurant while you’re in town? Here are some that come highly recommended. But we’ve missed some gems, so stop somebody on the street and ask them. And don’t forget Opelika, especially if you're tired of fighting crowds and looking for parking spaces. Lots of folks like to grab dinner in Opelika on Friday night and then spend all day Saturday in Auburn.
- Acre, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Amsterdam Café, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Ariccia Cucina Italiana, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Bow & Arrow, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Breeze Way, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Brick Oven Pizza Company, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Burger Fi, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Butcher Paper BBQ, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Byron’s Smokehouse, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Café 123, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Chickchickporkpork, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Cracker Barrel, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- The Depot, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Durango Mexican Restaurant, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- El Patron Mexican Grill, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Hamilton’s, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Irish Bred Pub, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- LongHorn Steakhouse, Opelika: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika
- Lucy’s, Auburn: TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Mama Mocha’s, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- MK’s Asian Kitchen, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Niffer’s Place, Opelika and Auburn locations: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Pannie-George’s Kitchen, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Pho Lee, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Shelia C’s Burger Barn, Auburn: Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Side Track Coffee, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Tacorita, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites
- The Hound Bar & Restaurant, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn, Yelp Top 10 for Auburn
- Toomer’s Drugstore, Auburn: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Auburn
- Wasabi, Opelika: Yelp Top 10 for Opelika
- Zazu Gastropub, Opelika: A-O Tourism’s Best Bites, TripAdvisor Top 10 for Opelika, Yelp Top 10 for Opelika