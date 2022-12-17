 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Arkansas hiring former Auburn player, coach Travis Williams as defensive coordinator

  • Updated
Auburn football practice

Travis Williams Auburn football coaches talk to the media on Tuesday, March 29, 2016 in Auburn, Ala Todd Van Emst/tvemst@oanow.com

 Todd Van Emst/

A former Auburn Tiger is coming back to the SEC West, according to a report that Arkansas is hiring Travis Williams for its defensive coordinator vacancy.

Matt Zenitz of On3 and Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported the news.

Williams played at Auburn from 2001-05, and had two coaching stints on the Plains, first as a graduate assistant from 2009-11, then as an assistant coach from 2014-20. In his six years on Gus Malzahn's Auburn staff, Williams coached linebackers and was eventually named recruiting coordinator and co-defensive coordinator.

UCF was Williams' first outright coordinator job. This season, his unit had a top-50 scoring defense, allowing an average of 23.2 points per game. In his first season in Orlando, Williams' UCF defense improved significantly in multiple statistical categories. It jumped 97 spots in defensive pass efficiency, 86 spots in pass yards allowed and 70 spots in total defense.

As a player, Williams was named All-SEC twice, and was an All-American honorable mention in 2004. 

Williams will be replacing former Missouri head coach Barry Odom at Arkansas, who left his post as Arkansas defensive coordinator for the UNLV head coach opening. 

The Razorbacks had one of the more underwhelming defensive performances in the SEC this year, ranking No. 11 in scoring (28.8 points allowed per game), and second to last in yards allowed per game (453.7) and yards allowed per play (6.4).

The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off on Nov. 23 in Fayetteville in 2023. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

