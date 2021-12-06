Report: Auburn center Nick Brahms out for bowl game after surgery

It looks like Auburn will have a new starting center once the Tigers suit up for the Birmingham Bowl later this month.

According to a report by 247Sports, senior center Nick Brahms will not play in the Tigers’ season finale against Houston after undergoing knee surgery. Brahms has started the last 25 games at center for Auburn, including all 12 this fall.

Brahms entered 2020 as the Tigers’ only returning starting offensive lineman from a 2019 season in which he started five games. Brahms made his first start for Auburn against Arkansas in September 2018 and wound up making five starts during his redshirt freshman season.

With Brahms at center, Auburn has averaged 29.6 points per game and allowed 22 sacks over 12 games this season.

During his career at Auburn, Brahms has been named to watch list for the Rimington Trophy – given to the nation’s top center – twice. He was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy (given to the top interior lineman) and the Wuerffel Trophy (given to the player most invested in community service) prior to the 2021 season.