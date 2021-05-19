Report: Auburn cornerback Marco Domio enters transfer portal

It appears another Auburn player is exploring other options.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn cornerback Marco Domio is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising senior was limited this spring due to injury.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Domio signed with Auburn as part of the 2020 class after beginning his college career Blinn College. He first saw action for the Tigers in their fifth game of the fall against Ole Miss and later recorded two tackles against LSU and four tackles in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Domio finished the season with eight tackles. He played in seven games with his only start coming against Northwestern.

Domio came to Auburn after recording 26 tackles and eight pass break-ups as a second team all-conference selection at Blinn. He was a first team all-district player as a junior and senior in high school at Heights High School in Houston.

Domio’s departure would be the latest in a series of changes this spring for the Tigers’ secondary.