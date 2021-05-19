 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Auburn cornerback Marco Domio enters transfer portal
0 comments
AU FOOTBALL

Report: Auburn cornerback Marco Domio enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs Northwestern (copy)

Auburn cornerback Marco Domio (17) gets the tackle during the game between Auburn and Northwestern in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

It appears another Auburn player is exploring other options.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn cornerback Marco Domio is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising senior was limited this spring due to injury.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Domio signed with Auburn as part of the 2020 class after beginning his college career Blinn College. He first saw action for the Tigers in their fifth game of the fall against Ole Miss and later recorded two tackles against LSU and four tackles in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Domio finished the season with eight tackles. He played in seven games with his only start coming against Northwestern.

Domio came to Auburn after recording 26 tackles and eight pass break-ups as a second team all-conference selection at Blinn. He was a first team all-district player as a junior and senior in high school at Heights High School in Houston.

Bryan Harsin speaks with the media after Auburn's A-Day scrimmage.

Domio’s departure would be the latest in a series of changes this spring for the Tigers’ secondary.

Auburn has already lost safety Chris Thompson Jr., who committed to USC, and cornerback Kamal Hadden, who committed to Tennessee. The Tigers have added two defensive backs in former Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten and Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman.

Elsewhere, Auburn has seen defensive linemen Jaren Handy and Jay Hardy enter the portal this spring as well as quarterback Chayil Garnett. The Tigers have also added former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert