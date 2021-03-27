Auburn defensive lineman Jeremiah Wright tears ACL

The Auburn Tigers have suffered their first major injury of the spring.

Auburn sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright suffered a torn ACL during the Tigers’ scrimmage on Thursday. The news, which Wright confirmed on social media, comes after Wright started the spring strong and was going through drills with the first-team defense.

247 Sports’ Nathan King first reported Wright's injury.

Wright moved from offensive line to defensive line during preseason camp in 2020. He saw his first game action against South Carolina on Oct. 17 and later played significant snaps in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern, a game in which he logged a career-high three tackles.

Wright ended his true freshman season with four tackles and one tackle for loss in six games.

While Wright’s role in 2020 was a small one, he was making a positive impression this spring with the Tigers’ new coaching staff.