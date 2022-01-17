Report: Auburn defensive lineman JJ Pegues enters transfer portal

Auburn sophomore defensive lineman JJ Pegues may be on his way out.
According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Pegues entered the transfer portal Monday. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues has up to three years of eligibility remaining.
Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end but moved to defensive line during Bryan Harsin’s first spring with the Tigers. He played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2021 and finished the year with 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Pegues spoke about moving positions back in mid-April.
“It’s going good. [Defensive line coach Nick] Eason has been giving me tips and little things just to, like, prepare myself and get ready for what’s coming,” Pegues said. “I chose to go to D-line just for my team – so we can get wins. I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to show the world that I can play both sides – tight end and D-line – and I feel like if I do that, I can help the team and maybe one day play in the NFL.”
Pegues played plenty of snaps at tight end in 2020 and also pitched in as a Wildcat quarterback, which was something he did frequently during his time at Oxford High School in Mississippi. Then-head coach Gus Malzahn talked repeatedly about getting Pegues more involved in the offense, and at season’s end he had seven receptions for 57 yards, five carries for 14 yards and one pass completion.
Then-Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo noted last March that Pegues’ rare athleticism at his size is generally reserved for players on the other side of the ball.
“I’ve coached against and coached with – on the same team – some D-linemen who are like that, but this guy, he’s that guy who you always say, ‘Hey, this guy could play tight end’ like you do with some D-linemen. ‘He can play tight end. He’s that athletic.’ He’s like one of those guys,” Bobo said. “I’ve been pleased with JJ, how he’s worked. You’re right – he’s the true definition of an athletic big man.”