Report: Auburn defensive lineman JJ Pegues enters transfer portal

Auburn sophomore defensive lineman JJ Pegues may be on his way out.

According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Pegues entered the transfer portal Monday. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues has up to three years of eligibility remaining.

Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end but moved to defensive line during Bryan Harsin’s first spring with the Tigers. He played in all 13 of the Tigers’ games in 2021 and finished the year with 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Pegues spoke about moving positions back in mid-April.

“It’s going good. [Defensive line coach Nick] Eason has been giving me tips and little things just to, like, prepare myself and get ready for what’s coming,” Pegues said. “I chose to go to D-line just for my team – so we can get wins. I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to show the world that I can play both sides – tight end and D-line – and I feel like if I do that, I can help the team and maybe one day play in the NFL.”