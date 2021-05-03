Report: Auburn defensive tackle Jay Hardy enters transfer portal

It appears the Auburn Tigers will be losing another defensive lineman this spring.

According to multiple reports, rising sophomore defensive tackle Jay Hardy has entered the transfer portal. Hardy becomes the second Auburn player to enter the portal since spring practice ended, following Edge Jaren Handy.

The 6-foot-3, 317-pound Chattanooga, Tennessee native signed with Auburn as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. He only appeared in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl as a true freshman and did not record any statistics.

Hardy was one of several Auburn players who was working with a new position coach this spring. New defensive line coach Nick Eason mentioned Hardy briefly when discussing his defensive linemen during Eason’s media session on April 7.

“Daniel Foster-Allen, who just recently — he just dealt with some injuries as well as Jay Hardy. They’ve all been doing really well,” Eason said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why I’m here, to help get the best out of all of them and make sure they’re improving every day. We have a long ways to go, by all means necessary, but they’re getting better every day.”