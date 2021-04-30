Report: Auburn Edge player Jaren Handy enters transfer portal

It appears Auburn’s defensive front is on the verge of taking another considerable hit this spring.

According to multiple reports, Auburn Edge player Jaren Handy has entered the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising junior was one of several players who did not attend the Tigers’ A-Day spring game on April 17.

Handy’s decision was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

A former four-star recruit from Hattiesburg, Miss., the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Handy has been in the mix for playing time during his two years at Auburn.

Handy appeared in seven games in 2019 and in seven games in 2020. He finished his sophomore year with three tackles, including his first career sack in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl showdown with Alabama.

Handy has 10 total tackles, one sack and one pass defended during his time with the Tigers.

Handy had an opportunity to work his way into the starting lineup under the new coaching staff. Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason explained on March 22 that Handy could play the four-technique on the defensive line while being versatile enough to play defensive end.