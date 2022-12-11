 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Report: Auburn expected to hire Baylor's Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator

  Updated
Ron Roberts

In this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 photo, Southeastern Louisiana head coach Ron Roberts is pictured on the sidelines during an NCAA college football game between Southeastern Louisiana and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

Hugh Freeze is zeroing in on Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to fill the same role at Auburn, according to a report.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported the news on Twitter Sunday evening, and Freeze later retweeted Feldman's report.

Roberts, who has coached football for three decades, spent the past three seasons at Baylor. Prior to Baylor, he had coached at the Group of Five, FCS, Division II and high school levels, including as head coach at Southeastern Louisiana and Delta State.

The Baylor defense had a banner year under Roberts in 2021, leading the FBS in interceptions (19), turnovers gained (27), turnover margin (0.93) and defensive touchdowns (3). The Bears held every opponent to 30 points or fewer, including Ole Miss in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win against a top-10 Rebels squad.

During his 11 years as a head coach, Roberts turned in an 89-45 record, with six combined playoff appearances between FCS and Division II. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda even served as a Roberts assistant for a time at Delta State.

Prior to Baylor, Roberts spent two seasons under Billy Napier as Louisiana's defensive coordinator. In that team, the Ragin' Cajuns were toward the top of the Sun Belt in total defense, red zone defense, and passing yards allowed.

 

