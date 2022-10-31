Report: Auburn finalizes hiring of Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen

John Cohen is Auburn's next athletics director, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and ESPN's Pete Thamel both reported Monday.

Cohen comes to Auburn from Mississippi State, where he's been the school's AD for the past seven years. Prior to his administrative roles, he was the Bulldogs’ head baseball coach from 2009-16.

Official announcement of his hiring could come as early as Monday, according to both reports.

The deal to make Cohen Auburn's AD is expected to be five years, and Dellenger reported his annual salary is expected to be in the $1.5 million range, with incentives and "assurances that he will operate his own athletic department," Dellenger said. Former Auburn AD Allen Greene was paid $625,000 annually. Cohen's reported salary more than doubles that number.

In July, Cohen signed a four-year extension at Mississippi State that raised his salary to $1.1 Million from $950,000. His buyout with the school is $250,000.

The stamp of Cohen on Mississippi State runs deep. He’s hired 14 head coaches in his tenure, according to his bio, most recently men’s basketball coach Chris Jans. Hires of note include Mike Leach (football), Chris Lemonis (baseball) and Samantha Ricketts (softball), among others.

Along with Leach, Cohen also hired Joe Moorhead to coach the Bulldogs football program in 2018. Despite leading the program to two bowl games, Moorhead was fired after the 2019 season. As of Friday, he and Leach have a combined record of 25-25 in Starkville.

Cohen has overseen multiple facility upgrades in Starkville, most notably the $68 million renovations to Dudy Noble Field in 2019, and the construction of a $3.6 million football locker room and recruiting center.

Cohen was a head college baseball coach for 15 years, with stints at Northwestern State (1998-2001), Kentucky (2004-08) and Mississippi State (2009-2016). Current Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson worked on Cohen’s MSU staff from 2009-15.

A Tuscaloosa native, Cohen played college baseball at Birmingham-Southern for a year before transferring to Mississippi State, where he played from 1997-90.

Cohen would succeed interim athletic director Rich McGlynn, whose interim status saw him succeed Auburn chief operating officer Marcy Girton. She served as Auburn’s acting AD in the wake of Greene’s resignation on Aug. 26.

Greene, who came to Auburn from Buffalo in 2018, spent 4½ years at Auburn. In that time, he extended men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, approved incoming upgrades to Plainsman Park and charted the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and civil rights protests of Summer 2020. According to Auburn, Greene was in charge when the four largest gifts in the department’s history were contributed.

Greene’s Aug. 26 resignation came five months before the expiration of his initial five-year contract he signed in 2018.