Linebacker Powell Gordon, an Auburn High product who spent one season with the Auburn University football program, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Christian Clemente of Auburn247.

Bryan Matthews of Auburn Rivals later corroborated Clemente's report.

A true freshman last season, Gordon didn't log a snap of action.

"Powell's just always going to be a developmental guy, for now, from the standpoint of he was strictly an edge guy in high school, and he doesn't quite have the length to be that at this level, you know?" Auburn linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said of Gordon this spring. "The phrase in coaching usually is you never want to move people back, right? You don't sign a high school linebacker to make him a safety. You don't sign a high school D-End to make him a linebacker.

"And that's not to say that Powell won't play linebacker for us, but that's why the transition will take a little longer, you know what I mean? Just because of the amount of reps — and I have no idea the amount of reps he was getting years before this, but it's going to take some. But he's got a great attitude. Works crazy hard. Plays with a really high motor. Awesome kid, awesome kid."

Gordon signed with his hometown school in December 2021, after pledging to then-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin in February 2021. He was the first commit in Auburn's 2022 class.

A consensus three-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, Gordon chose the Tigers over offers from Duke, Vanderbilt and Tulane, among several others.

Gordon entered the 2021 season as one of the Opelika-Auburn News' Super 8 Seniors, and put together a senior campaign in which he logged 97 tackle, 19 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks, helping Auburn High to the Class 7A state semifinals.