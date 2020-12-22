Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as head coach

The Auburn Tigers finally have their next head football coach.
Auburn announced Tuesday it is hiring Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin. The move ends the program’s nine-day coaching search after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13.
"I'm incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University. I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football," Harsin said in a statement. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships.
"I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence. I'm very grateful to Allen Greene and Dr. Gogue for this opportunity. Kes, our kids and I can't wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work! War Eagle!"
Harsin, 44, comes to Auburn after a seven-year run at Boise State, his alma mater. Harsin has a 69-19 record with the Broncos, including a 5-2 record in 2020 which included a trip to the Mountain West Conference title game.
Harsin has posted five double-digit win seasons, three conference titles and six bowl appearances during his tenure at Boise State.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family," Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said. "He's a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference. I'm grateful to Gen. Burgess, Quentin Riggins and each member of our advisory committee for their commitment to Auburn during this process.
"We look forward to welcoming Bryan, Kes and their children to the Plains to introduce them to the Auburn family."
Harsin came back to Boise after spending the 2013 season as the head coach at Arkansas State, where he replaced Malzahn. He led the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record, and the team ended up tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference.
In total, Harsin has a 76-24 record as a college head coach.
Harsin arrived at Arkansas State from Texas, where he served as co-offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012. During his second season, the Longhorns jumped from the 88th-ranked scoring offense to the 24th during a nine-win season for the Longhorns.
Prior to his two years at Texas, Harsin spent the bulk of his coaching career at Boise State, where he played quarterback from 1995 to 1999.
After serving as Eastern Oregon’s running back and receivers coach in 2000, Harsin came back to Boise State and was a graduate assistant for the Broncos in 2001. He stayed on staff for a total of 10 years in several different roles, including tight ends coach and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
The Broncos were 61-5 during Harsin’s stint as offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen. In 2009, Harsin was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant.
A Boise, Idaho, native, Harsin played at Capital High School before becoming a three-year letterman for the Broncos.
Harsin and his wife Kes have two daughters, Devyn Lynn and Dayn Mykena, and a son, Davis.
"We started the search with two goals. We want a coach who will lead our team to consistently compete at the highest levels and to make Auburn proud on and off the field. We found both in Coach Harsin," Auburn president Jay Gogue said. "I appreciate the leadership of Athletics Director Allen Greene and the hard work of members of our search advisory group. Welcome, Coach Harsin, to the Auburn family."
Malzahn leaves Harsin with fairly big shoes to fill.
During Malzahn’s tenure at Auburn, the Tigers posted a 68-37 record, including a 39-27 mark in SEC play. Auburn won the SEC championship and played for the national title in 2013 and captured two SEC West divisional titles during his eight years at the helm. The Tigers never posted a losing record under Malzahn.
One of Malzahn’s primary issues in the end was his struggles against Auburn’s biggest rivals – especially on the road. Malzahn never beat Georgia, LSU or Alabama away from Jordan-Hare Stadium, leaving his road record against those teams at 0-12.
Harsin will be expected to rectify those issues while competing in the same state – both on the field and off it – with Alabama, a program that has reached the College Football Playoff for the sixth time in seven years and is looking to capture its sixth national title under Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
