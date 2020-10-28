Report: Auburn men’s basketball to open season against Saint Joe’s, Gonzaga

The Auburn men’s basketball team is set to open the season with two neutral-site showdowns in Florida on the week of Thanksgiving, first facing Saint Joe’s and then powerhouse Gonzaga, according to Wednesday morning reports from CBS Sports.

Auburn will play Saint Joe’s on Nov. 25 and play Gonzaga on Nov. 27. Kansas will also be a part of the event, playing Saint Joe’s and Gonzaga.

The teams are set to make up the new-look Fort Myers Tip-Off, adjusted for the effects of COVID-19.

Auburn was previously a part of plans for a massive November tournament in Orlando strung together by ESPN, but those plans have fallen through, per reports.

Per Jon Rothstein and Matt Norlander with CBS Sports, Auburn, Gonzaga and Kansas were on board with playing in Fort Myers before Saint Joe’s signed on Wednesday to fill out the field.

Gonzaga was ranked No. 2 in the country last season when the sports world paused in March, and offers a marquee matchup for Auburn on what will surely be a national stage.

