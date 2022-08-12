Report: Auburn men’s basketball to play in 2023 Legends Classic in Brooklyn

Auburn basketball is headed back to Brooklyn in 2023.

According to national reporter Jon Rothstein, the Auburn men’s basketball team will join Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure in the 2023 Legends Classic at the Barclays Center the season after next.

Rothstein posted his report Friday afternoon on FanDuel.

The event should run in November 2023 as part of the 2023-24 season.

Auburn has never played Notre Dame. Auburn is 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma State and 0-1 against St. Bonaventure.

Auburn competed in and won the event during the 2019-2020 season, defeating New Mexico and Richmond on national television.

This season, Auburn is spending its Thanksgiving week at the Cancun Challenge. Last season, Auburn went to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Auburn’s only meeting with St. Bonaventure came on Dec. 18, 1967 — a 77-73 loss for the Tigers in Tampa, Fla.

Auburn last played Oklahoma State in 2016 in a 74-63 win for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has won two straight against Auburn, also winning in a meeting on Nov. 24, 2006.

Auburn won the team’s first two games, beating Oklahoma State on March 13, 1999, in the NCAA Tournament, and beating Oklahoma State on Dec. 10, 1977.