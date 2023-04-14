Auburn men's basketball's three-man 2024 recruiting class just lost a member, as Kell (Ga.) High School standout Peyton Marshall has backed off his Auburn pledge, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton.

Auburn247 later corroborated Tipton's report.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 310 pounds, Marshall was the first commitment of Auburn’s 2024 class when he pledged Dec. 9.

According to 247Sports rankings, Marshall is the No. 48 prospect of the 2024 class. He’s the No. 6 recruit in the state of Georgia and the No. 9 center in the nation. He had chosen the Tigers over offers from SEC foes Ole Miss, Georgia and Missouri, and other offers from Illinois, Maryland and Cincinnati. According to his 247 profile, he picked up his first offer in April, which came from Auburn, and officially visited the Plains in September.

Without Marshall, the Tigers still have two top-50 talents in their 2024 class in guards Tahaad Pettiford and Labaron Philon. Formerly ranked No. 3 in 247Sports class rankings, the Tigers' group fell to No. 5 nationally with Marshall's decommitment.

Pettiford, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, is a consensus four-star and top-100 recruiting in 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN’s rankings. 247’s composite rating, which blends rankings from all major recruiting sites, lists Pettiford as a five-star, marking him as the No. 22 recruiting in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 point guard among that class.

Including Auburn, seven schools were listed as finalists for Pettiford, including UCLA, UConn, Seton Hall, Kansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Philon chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kansas.

Like Pettiford, Philon is considered a consensus top-10 guard in his class, as well as the top prospect in the state of Alabama. Philon, who’s listed at 6-foot-4, was named the Alabama 7A High School Player of the Year as a sophomore. He averaged 36.3 points per game, as well as 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for Baker High School this season.