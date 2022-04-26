Report: Auburn men's basketball opening season against George Mason

Auburn men's basketball has its season-opener, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, and will host the George Mason Patriots on Nov. 7 at Neville Arena.

Source: Auburn will open the 22-23 season on November 7th at home against George Mason. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2022

The Patriots went 14-16 (7-9 Atlantic 10) last season under first-year head coach Kim English. They recorded one ranked win, against then-No. 20 Maryland, and had a narrow 92-90 loss to St. Louis in double overtime and a 76-67 defeat to then-No. 6 and eventual national champion Kansas.

George Mason is one of eight non-conference games Auburn has scheduled for the 2022-23 season. Games against Southern California and Washington, both parts of previously agreed to home-and-homes, are slated, with the Tigers traveling to both Los Angeles and Seattle. The Tigers will also head to Boone, N.C., to play Appalachian State, and they'll host St. Louis and South Florida.

Dates for the USC, Washington, Appalachian State, St. Louis and South Florida games have yet to be announced.

Auburn will also travel to Cancún, as part of the 2022 Cancún Challenge. The Tigers will host Winthrop at home on Nov. 15 as part of four U.S. games, and then play Bradley in Mexico at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. They'll also play either Liberty or Northwestern depending on the outcome of their contest against Bradley.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.