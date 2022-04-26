 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Report: Auburn men's basketball opening season against George Mason

  • Updated
  • 0
04.jpg

Bruce Pearl speaks to the fans as the Auburn fans send off the men’s basketball team on its way to the NCAA Tournament at Reverse Tiger Walk on March 16 at Neville Arena.

 Justin Lee/

Auburn men's basketball has its season-opener, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, and will host the George Mason Patriots on Nov. 7 at Neville Arena.

The Patriots went 14-16 (7-9 Atlantic 10) last season under first-year head coach Kim English. They recorded one ranked win, against then-No. 20 Maryland, and had a narrow 92-90 loss to St. Louis in double overtime and a 76-67 defeat to then-No. 6 and eventual national champion Kansas.

George Mason is one of eight non-conference games Auburn has scheduled for the 2022-23 season. Games against Southern California and Washington, both parts of previously agreed to home-and-homes, are slated, with the Tigers traveling to both Los Angeles and Seattle. The Tigers will also head to Boone, N.C., to play Appalachian State, and they'll host St. Louis and South Florida.

People are also reading…

Dates for the USC, Washington, Appalachian State, St. Louis and South Florida games have yet to be announced.

Auburn will also travel to Cancún, as part of the 2022 Cancún Challenge. The Tigers will host Winthrop at home on Nov. 15 as part of four U.S. games, and then play Bradley in Mexico at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. They'll also play either Liberty or Northwestern depending on the outcome of their contest against Bradley.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert