Report: Auburn men's basketball to meet Memphis in Atlanta

Auburn men's basketball has added another nonconference opponent to its 2022-23 slate, as the Tigers will square off with Memphis on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

According to Rothstein's report, LSU and Wake Forest will also play on the same day at State Farm Arena.

Auburn played last season in State Farm Arena against Nebraska.

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against Memphis, having last played in 2020. In that contest, Auburn won 74-71 in another neutral site game in Atlanta. Prior to that, the schools faced off in a neutral site game in Houston during the 1952-53 season. Auburn won that game 78-64.

Last year's Memphis team went 22-11, reaching a top-10 ranking in late November before going 1-4 in December.

This will be the 10th nonconference game officially added to the Tigers' scheduled, and their sixth road or neutral site game against a nonconference opponent for the upcoming season.

The Tigers have a West Coast trip scheduled for mid- to late December, with a Dec. 18 game against Washington and a Dec. 21 game against Southern California.

Auburn will also participate in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, with a game at Neville Arena against Winthrop on Nov. 15, and games against Bradley and Liberty or Northwestern in Mexico on Nov. 22 and 23, respectively.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced Auburn's 13 opponents for its 18-game conference schedule, with regularly scheduled home-and-homes against Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, as well as home and road matchups with Texas A&M and Tennessee.

With Auburn's matchup against Memphis, there are now 28 games slated for 2022-23 season, as well as a reported matchup with Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, as part of a previously scheduled home-and-home.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.