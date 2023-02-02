Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team will travel to the Aloha State in 2024, taking part in that year's Maui Invitational, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

At his Thursday media availability, Pearl was not able to confirms reports, but said the program is "working on" getting back to Maui.

The Tigers will join North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado, and Dayton, according to the report, all of which were reported to be taking part in the tournament in September.

Auburn last played in Maui in the 2018-19 season, coming away with wins against Xavier and Arizona, and a loss to then-No. 1 Duke.

The trip to Maui will mark the seventh-consecutive season in which the Tigers have taken part in a travel tournament during nonconference play. The Tigers traveled to and won the Cancún Challenge this year, beating Bradley and Northwestern, and it'll travel to Brooklyn next season to play in the Legends Classic, where it'll face Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure.