Report: Auburn men's hoops to play Washington in 2022-23

Four years later, it appears Auburn men’s basketball will be completing the back half of a home-and-home with the Washington Huskies, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that the Tigers will head to Seattle for a game next season.

Auburn announced the home-and-home series in August 2018, with the Huskies traveling to the Plains for a 2018 matchup and the Tigers heading to Seattle in 2019. Then-No. 14 Auburn beat Washington 88-66 on Nov. 9, 2018, but Rothstein reported a delay for the series’ second half in April 2019.

Washington won’t be the Tigers’ only Pac-12 road trip in 2022-23, as Rothstein also reported in December that Auburn will play USC in Los Angeles this season as the first part of a home-and-home, with the Tigers hosting the Trojans during the 2023-24 season.

Auburn has three other home-and-home matchups scheduled against USF, St. Louis and Appalachian State next season. It’s also set to take part in the 2022 Cancun Challenge, with games against Winthrop, Bradley and either Liberty or Northwestern.

