Report: Auburn offensive lineman Prince Micheal Sammons enters transfer portal

It looks like another Auburn football player is searching for a new team.

According to multiple reports, Auburn senior offensive tackle Prince Micheal Sammons is entering the transfer portal. Sammons’ departure would come after the 6-foot-7, 307-pound Nigeria native decided to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Sammons’ decision was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

A former four-star defensive end prospect out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sammons signed with Auburn as part of the 2016 recruiting class. He soon moved to offensive line, redshirted in 2016 and saw his first career action against Arkansas in the seventh game of the 2017 season.

Sammons appeared in the Tigers’ second game of the 2018 season against Alabama State but did not play in a game since then due in part to injuries.

Sammons was one of eight Auburn players who rejoined the team for the spring thanks to the NCAA’s additional eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. He spent the spring working as the Tigers’ third-string left and right tackle.