Report: Auburn offered Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek

While Auburn is reportedly fleshing out the details to make former Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen its next athletics director, the school reportedly went after another sitting SEC AD to fill the role.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was reportedly given a $2 million offer to fill the AD role at Auburn, Arkansas Business reported on Monday. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports later made the same report.

According to a report from 5NewsOnline in Fayetteville, University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel confirmed that an offer was made to Yurachek, but did not comment on salary amount.

"I am confirming that an offer was made and that as a result, recent negotiations have taken place to retain Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek," Hinkel said in an email.

In February, Yurachek received an extension from the university that raised his salary to $1.25, but according to an email Hinkel provided through the Freedom of Information Act, Yurachek will see a $250,000 raise under a new contract beginning Jan. 1.

It was reported Monday that, once announced, Cohen's contract with Auburn will be paying him in the range of $1.5 million a year, which is more than double what former AD Allen Green made with an $625,000 annual salary.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

