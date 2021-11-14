Report: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to undergo surgery after ankle injury

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will undergo surgery Monday after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday, according to AuburnSports.com.

Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday and will be surely be out for the remainder of the season. The report comes after Nix made his 34th consecutive start on Saturday, tied for the second-longest streak in program history.

"The Lord's timing is our schedule," Nix wrote in a social media post Sunday night. "The road to recovery begins tomorrow. Thanks everyone for the thoughts and prayers!"

Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game with the Bulldogs after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. Nix ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.