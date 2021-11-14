Report: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to undergo surgery after ankle injury

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will undergo surgery Monday after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday, according to AuburnSports.com.
Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday and will be surely be out for the remainder of the season. The report comes after Nix made his 34th consecutive start on Saturday, tied for the second-longest streak in program history.
"The Lord's timing is our schedule," Nix wrote in a social media post Sunday night. "The road to recovery begins tomorrow. Thanks everyone for the thoughts and prayers!"
Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game with the Bulldogs after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.
Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. Nix ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.
“When you’re down by two scores it’s probably better to have a guy, in that situation, who can really move around and not be hindered with anything,” he said of Finley coming into the game at the end.
This season, Nix completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores and set new career bests with completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).
Auburn will return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina. The showdown with the Gamecocks will be the Tigers’ first game without Nix behind center since 2018 Music City Bowl against Purdue.