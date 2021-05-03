Report: Auburn quarterback Chayil Garnett enters transfer portal

It appears the Auburn quarterback room may be losing one member soon.

Per multiple reports, Auburn redshirt freshman quarterback Chayil Garnett is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Garnett spent the spring working with the Tigers' new coaching staff.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

A former three-star quarterback from Lakeland, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 229-pound Garnett arrived at Auburn in January 2020 as one of the team’s early enrollees. He did not appear in a game during his true freshman season.

Garnett spent the spring competing alongside fellow scholarship quarterbacks Bo Nix, Grant Loy and Dematrius Davis then played for the Tigers team at the A-Day spring game. Garnett finished the scrimmage with one carry for eight yards while going 1-for-1 passing for 18 yards.

Garnett only played in eight games as a high school senior due to injury. He ended his junior season with 2,028 yards passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Garnett’s departure leaves Auburn with three scholarship quarterbacks along with walk-ons Trey Lindsey and Sawyer Pate. He comes the third Auburn player to enter the transfer portal this spring, following defensive linemen Jaren Handy and Jay Hardy.